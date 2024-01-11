Trump civil suit judge Arthur Engoron’s Long Island home target of bomb threat, say Nassau police

A bomb threat at the Long Island home of the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s Manhattan civil fraud trial was under investigation Thursday, authorities said.

The threat came just hours before Judge Arthur Engoron was expected to hear closing arguments in the fraud trial, where the former president’s real estate firm is accused of illegally inflating the value of Trump-owned properties — including Mar-a-Lago in Florida and his Wall Street skyscraper — by billions of dollars in paperwork submitted to banks and lenders.

Nassau police were called to Engoron’s Great Neck home early Thursday in response to a bomb threat, said police sources with knowledge of the case.

The bomb squad was called to the home a short time later.

A Nassau County police spokesman would not confirm the particulars of the emergency call, but did say there was an “ongoing investigation” being conducted at Engoron’s home.

It is not immediately clear if the incident would affect Thursday’s proceedings in the case being heard in Manhattan Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, Engoron shot down a request by Trump to speak at his own summation, telling his attorneys that the former president has so far refused to abide by “reasonable, lawful limits” set by the court.

During the months-long trial, Trump has repeatedly lambasted Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office brought the fraud case.

In a video on Tuesday, Trump slammed “the corrupt, Soros-backed, New York State Attorney General Tish James-controlled Judge Engoron.”