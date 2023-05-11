Trump civil trial juror with right-leaning news taste survived attempted ouster and voted to find the former president liable in sex abuse case

NEW YORK — A juror in E. Jean Carroll’s case against Donald Trump, who told the court his sole source of news was a prominent conservative commentator, was among those who found the former president liable for sexual abuse and defamation, according to court records unsealed Wednesday.

Juror No. 77, a Bronx native who works in security, remained on the panel despite an attempt by Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan to boot him when he admitted his only news source was Tim Pool — a right-wing podcaster she told the court espoused “‘incel’ views that modern feminism has destroyed male-female relationships.”

Pool got his start covering Occupy Wall Street and worked for both Vice and Fusion TV before becoming an independent journalist. He tends to host more right-wing personalities on his show, but has had liberal guests on, too, Trump’s legal team argued in asking to keep him on the jury.

During the juror examination process known as voir dire, Juror 77 told the lawyers for both sides that he doesn’t follow the news.

“News basically I tend to avoid,” he said. “But every now and then (I listen to) podcasts, mainly independent (journalists) like Tim Pool or some other people like that.”

Trump had groused about the jury pool in the Southern District of New York skewing heavily liberal due to the fact that it would be comprised of jurors from Manhattan, the Bronx and Westchester, heavily Democratic districts.

“A JURY FROM AN ANTI-TRUMP AREA WHICH IS PROBABLY THE WORST PLACE IN THE U.S. FOR ME TO GET A FAIR ‘TRIAL,’” the former president posted on Truth Social after the verdict.

Kaplan argued, “No person capable of deciding this case fairly and impartially would seek out only Pool’s content, rely on YouTube to promote other content based on Pool’s podcast, and maintain that Pool’s commentary is indeed ‘middle’ and ‘balanced.’”

The Bronx man remained on the jury with five other men and three women and unanimously found Trump liable for sexual abuse and awarded Carroll $5 million.

Kaplan said she’s since come around on Juror 77.

“We’re grateful that all nine jurors, including No. 77, took their oath as jurors seriously and proceeded to reach a fair, impartial and just verdict,” she said.

Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina declined to comment on the juror he argued to keep the panel that voted against his client.

