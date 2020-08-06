Trump claims Biden will 'hurt God. He's against God.'

At a speech to supporters in Cleveland on Thursday, President Trump said former Vice President Joe Biden is “against God.”

Video Transcript

DONALD TRUMP: Joe Biden's policies put China first and America last. And that's what he'll continue to do if he ever got the shot. And you will have a disruption in the markets, the likes of which our country has never seen. You will have a crash in the markets because he's going to double and triple your taxes.

He's going to do things that nobody ever would ever think even possible, because he's following the radical left agenda-- take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God. He's against God. He's against guns. He's against energy, our kind of energy.

I don't think he's going to do too well in Ohio. If he did, we'd have a big story. He's not going to do well.

And I was in Texas the other day. I said, wait a minute, the other side is against guns. They're against oil and gas. They're against religion, Bible, God.

How's he going to win Texas? How is he going to win Texas? So he's not going to win Texas. He's not going to win Ohio.