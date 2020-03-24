Trump claims he 'canceled' Congress' coronavirus deal Monday night

Although it's looking more and more like it will get done soon, Republicans have pointed the finger at Democrats for holding up the Senate's coronavirus stimulus package the last few days.

Trump says he killed a Senate deal on coronavirus last night: “I cancelled the deal … I said, ‘I’m not going to sign that deal.’” It is unclear what Trump objected to. Today congressional leaders and Steven Mnuchin have signaled a deal is near.https://t.co/z9m5JC7VwU pic.twitter.com/qq32uliKeQ — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 24, 2020

It's unclear precisely what role Trump played in blowing up negotiations, if indeed there was one, but he said he turned against it after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) presented the House's own bill. Trump argued it included "Green New Deal stuff" and other provisions that didn't have anything to do "with the workers," but were more geared toward getting a long-hoped-for Democratic agenda passed.

The president was, as is often the case, apparently particularly upset about the package's mention of windmills.

