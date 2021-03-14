Trump claims he could be cancelled ‘like Piers’ if he comments on Meghan interview, but says she’s ‘no good’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Donald Trump has claimed he could face cancel culture "like Piers" if he were to publicly comment on the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview, but added he thought the Duchess of Sussex was "no good".
The revelation came when Mr Trump's senior adviser Jason Miller appeared on the War Room podcast, hosted by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.
Mr Miller said that the former president told him he could "make a little news" by telling the public his thoughts about the Oprah interview with Meghan and Prince Harry that included several bombshell revelations about life as royals.
"When I was talking to the president this morning ... he's like, 'Yeah, she's no good. I said that and now everybody's seeing it. But you realise if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle you get canceled. Look at Piers,'" Mr Miller said when recounting the conversation with Mr Trump.
The former president was referring to Piers Morgan, the polarising host of Good Morning Britain who was relieved of his post after he said during a segment that he didn't believe a word Meghan said in the Oprah interview, including her struggle with suicidal thoughts.
Following the admission and a series of complaints to ITV, including a formal one submitted by Meghan, it was announced that Mr Morgan would be departing from the morning show.
More follows ...