Trump Claims Credit for Glenn Youngkin’s Election as Post-Midterm Tantrum Continues

Caroline Downey
·2 min read

Former president Trump targeted Republican governor Glenn Youngkin on Friday, claiming responsibility for his victory in Virginia in 2021.

“Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me. I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump rally telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him- or he couldn’t have come close to winning. But he knows that, and admits it,” Trump wrote on Truth, his social media platform, in a morning rant.

Youngkin rose to prominence by becoming a mouthpiece for parents concerned about public school progressive indoctrination, such as critical race theory, and strict Covid-19 mitigation measures, such as mask mandates. His efforts in Virginia, which hosted many heated school board meetings with record community engagement, helped spark the parental-rights movement.

Since many Trump-endorsed candidates lost their races this week, some wings of the GOP and right-wing media have viewed their failure as a referendum on the former president’s viability and influence within the party. In response, Trump has attacked potential 2024 competitors, including Youngkin and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Besides, having a hard time with the Dems in Virginia- But he’ll get it done!,” Trump said of Youngkin.

Ahead of DeSantis’s landslide reelection Tuesday, Trump criticized the governor and threatened to release unflattering information about him ahead of an expected 2024 showdown. DeSantis on Election Day swept the state by nearly 20 percentage points above his Democratic opponent after winning governor by only a small margin in 2019.

In a Thursday statement, Trump fired more shots at his future rival, alleging that he was headed for defeat in 2018 before Trump backed him.

He also accused DeSantis of neglecting his state with restrictions during the pandemic, even though Trump first recommended lockdowns to “slow the spread.”

Trump said DeSantis was an “average Republican governor with great public relations, who didn’t have to close up his state, but did, unlike other Republican governors.”

Earlier than most other state leaders, DeSantis lifted the emergency rules, realizing their inefficacy and the importance of preserving residents’ civil liberties. As a result, Florida attracted thousands of blue-state transplants to its shores.

At a rally intended to boost Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Oz last week, Trump made the event about himself, reading off 20204 primary polling and pointing out his considerable lead over potential rivals. He boasted that he’s generating more support among the “base” than “Ron DeSanctimonious,” announcing a new derogatory nickname for his growing list of political foes.

Trump is expected to run for president again next week, although he has reportedly been advised to postpone the announcement given the GOP’s poor midterm performance.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to 2022 midterm election results

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin sat down with FOX 5, one day after the 2022 midterm elections, to share his reaction to the Republican Party winning fewer congressional races than expected across the country. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald shares what the governor said during the interview.

  • Trump goes after Youngkin after turning on DeSantis

    The Virginia governor is the latest of Trump’s former allies who he has seemingly turned on in the past few days.

  • Federal Judge Strikes Down Biden Student Debt Relief Program. What that Means for Navient.

    A federal judge from Texas blocked President Joe Biden's student debt relief program on Thursday

  • Thousands join nationalist march on Polish Independence Day

    Thousands of people in Warsaw on Friday joined a yearly Independence Day march that is organized by Polish nationalist groups and has has been marked by violence in past years. The march is controversial because it's led by far-right groups and has included white nationalist and anti-immigrant messages in past years. Large numbers carried Poland's white-and-red flag and some fired flares.

  • Midterm elections results: Three days on this is where the races stand

    Control of Congress remains in the balance as the final results of the 2022 midterms trickle in.

  • Why More than Half a Million Ballots Remain Uncounted in the Arizona Governor's Race

    A large batch of mail ballots delivered in person on Election Day blindsided Maricopa County election officials.

  • 3 new nonstop flights from Palm Beach International Airport: Denver, North Carolina, Delaware

    Avelo Airlines to have nonstop flights from PBIA to Wilmington, Delaware and Raleigh-Durham, N.C. Frontier Airlines offers nonstop flights to Denver.

  • Best Guns N’ Roses Songs: 20 Tracks To Satiate Your Appetite

    The best Guns N’ Roses songs changed the face of rock music while earning the group their reputation as 'the most dangerous band in the world.'

  • Donald Trump tells donors to help Republicans win the US Senate — by giving his own political committees money

    Instead of soliciting donations to benefit Republican candidates, all of the money Trump raises will go to political action committees benefitting Trump.

  • Democrat Gabe Vasquez defeats Republican incumbent in New Mexico

    Democrat Gabe Vasquez is projected to defeat Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, denying her a second term and adding to GOP woes this midterm cycle. During the redistricting process, Democrats in New Mexico drew new lines for the southern border district that made the once reliably Republican seat more competitive.…

  • Arizona, Nevada election officials count ballots under high security

    Arizona and Nevada security officials remained on high alert on Wednesday for election-related protests and allegations of voter fraud, as they prepared for days of ballot counting to determine final results in key races for governor and U.S. Senate. Hundreds of thousands of votes still remained uncounted in the two closely competitive states, which will help determine whether President Joe Biden's Democrats lose control of the Senate. Election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona's most populous, said it could take until at least Friday to tally all votes.

  • Turf war with China, tension over Russia await Biden in Asia at G20 summit

    President Joe Biden is bracing for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping while he's Asia for the Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

  • Hummingbird hitches 500-mile car ride to warmer weather

    Some hummingbirds instinctively fly south when the weather turns cold. This one hitched a car ride instead.

  • Control of House and Senate still up for grabs

    Control of the Senate comes down to key races in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona, while Republicans seem favored to flip the House.

  • Former Velma Linda Cardellini thinks lesbian Velma is "great"

    And so it finally came to pass in Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo! that Velma Dinkley, she of the orange sweater and not being able to see without her glasses, is indeed a lesbian. Fans celebrated in the streets (...of Twitter) when a Mystery Inc. cartoon finally managed to canonize Velma’s long-speculated sexuality. Count amongst that number an actual former Velma, Linda Cardellini of Scooby-Doo and its very heterosexual sequel, Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed.

  • Trump-backed U.S. Senate candidates leave chamber control up for grabs

    Donald Trump emerged from Tuesday's midterm elections with a tarnished reputation as a Republican kingmaker, after poor performances by some of his high-profile endorsements left the party struggling to gain control of the U.S. Senate. Losses among candidates endorsed by the former president also hurt Republicans in the House of Representatives, where the party was expected to win control by only a slim margin, despite earlier hopes of picking up as many as 30 seats. "It's not a question of whether it was a negative, it's a question of how negative it was," Rob Jesmer, a Republican strategist and former executive director of the party's Senate campaign arm, said of Trump's influence on the outcome.Celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz lost a Senate race in Pennsylvania to the state's lieutenant governor John Fetterman, a key pickup for Democrats that increases their odds of holding their razor-thin majority.

  • GOP's lack of decency after attack on Pelosi's husband is shameful | Opinion

    Republicans spread lies and made jokes when they should have offered support to the House Speaker's family and taken a hard look at their rhetoric.

  • Breathe, America. Just because Arizona's still counting ballots doesn't mean the fix is in

    People are losing their minds that Arizona is still counting ballots. It's all laying the groundwork to scream the fix was in, should Kari Lake lose.

  • Israelis, Palestinians can fly on same flights to World Cup

    Soccer fans from Israel and the Palestinian territories will be able to fly directly to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar from Tel Aviv for the first time, soccer’s global governing body announced Thursday. The development is a breakthrough agreement for Israel and Qatar — two countries without diplomatic relations. The charter flights to Doha from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv for the tournament starting Nov. 20 will be open to all Palestinians, FIFA said.

  • MLB struggling to find next Dusty Baker, Dave Roberts

    When the Houston Astros wildly celebrated in the dugout Saturday with manager Dusty Baker after he finally broke through to win a World Series, the scene was notable for several reasons. Baker had been close so often, going to the postseason 11 prior times and the World Series twice.