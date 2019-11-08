Trump claims 'I don't know' Gordon Sondland. Here's how ridiculous that is.

Gordon Sondland, meet bus.

Sondland serves as President Trump's ambassador to the EU, a role he got after donating $1 million to Trump's inauguration. But Trump doesn't really remember that massive donation or even Sondland himself, he claimed to reporters on Friday.

Sondland testified for House impeachment investigators last month, with reports suggesting his testimony wasn't very consequential. But a transcript of Sondland's hearing released Tuesday showed Sondland had amended his statement since he had first spoken. His additional four pages of sworn testimony revealed he did have knowledge of a possible quid pro quo between the United States and Ukraine, which he previously denied.

Before Sondland testified for House impeachment investigators last month, the president called him a "really good man and great American." But when asked about the additional testimony Friday, Trump dug out his usual amnesiac defense, saying "I hardly know the gentleman."

