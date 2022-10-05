Trump claims if George Washington and Abraham Lincoln came back from the dead he would beat them in an election.

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if George Washington and Abraham Lincoln came back from the dead he would beat them in an election by 40 percent. Former President Trump claimed this while speaking at the Hispanic Leadership Conference in Miami. Trump has recently signaled that he plans to run for election in the 2024 Presidential Election. Currently, he is under investigation by the Department of Justice for his mishandling of top secret government documents that were found at his Florida residence. Also, The New York Attorney General, Letitia James, recently announced that her office would be suing Trump, some of his children, and his corporation for fraud.

TRUMP: “I remember a very famous pollster, very well known, John McLaughlin, came to my office just prior to the plague coming and he said, “Sir, if George Washington and Abraham Lincoln came alive from the dead and they formed a President-Vice President team, you would beat them by 40 percent.” That's how good our numbers were.”