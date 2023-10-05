Trump claims immunity from election interference charges

Lawyers for Donald Trump claim that his attempts to cast doubt on the 2020 election fell within his official duties as president and are not subject to criminal prosecution.

They have asked a judge to dismiss the charges against him for alleged election interference.

In a legal filing Thursday, his lawyers argued that Mr Trump's claims of election fraud - which are not backed up by evidence - were "at the heart of his official responsibilities as President".

Separately, the former president's legal team has asked for a delay in a Florida case accusing him of improperly handling classified documents.

Mr Trump's attorneys have asked for the classified documents trial to be held after the 2024 presidential election.