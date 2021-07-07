Trump claims he knows who shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt

Former President Donald Trump said protesters from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot are being treated "unbelievably unfairly" in comparison with antifa and claimed he knows who shot Ashli Babbitt.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer shot and killed Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran and Trump supporter, as she tried to climb through a broken door inside the building.

"People are being treated unbelievably unfairly when you look at people in prison, and nothing happens to antifa, and they burn down cities and killed people," Trump said Wednesday during a press conference announcing a class-action lawsuit against Facebook and Twitter. "There were no guns in the Capitol ... except for the gun that shot Ashli Babbitt, and nobody knows who that man were [sic]."

"If that were the opposite way, that man would be all over — he would be the most well-known — and I believe I can say 'man' because I believe I know exactly who it is — but he would be the most well-known person in this country, in the world," Trump added.

While Trump said Babbitt was shot in the head, Dr. Francisco Diaz, chief medical examiner in Washington, D.C., determined Babbitt was killed by a “gunshot wound to the left anterior shoulder.”

The Justice Department declined to charge the unidentified officer in connection with the shooting, having “determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution" following an investigation.

Trump has broached the shooting of Babbitt before.

"Who shot Ashli Babbitt?" he asked in a one-line statement on Thursday.

An attorney for Babbitt's family announced plans April 29 to file a $10 million civil lawsuit against the Capitol Police and the officer who shot her.

More than 500 people have been charged for their roles in the riot as of Tuesday, which marked six months since the event.

