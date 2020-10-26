Trump claims media's focus on COVID-19 amounts to 'an election law violation'

In a Monday morning tweet, President Trump once again touted what he believes to be the "tremendous progress" his administration has made against the coronavirus pandemic before baselessly accusing the media of coordinating negative COVID-19 coverage to alter the course of the election.







We have made tremendous progress with the China Virus, but the Fake News refuses to talk about it this close to the Election. COVID, COVID, COVID is being used by them, in total coordination, in order to change our great early election numbers.Should be an election law violation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

There's little evidence to back up Trump's accusation. The U.S. recorded a record-breaking number of new daily coronavirus cases on Friday, and followed that up with the second-highest 24-hour tally Saturday. Some of that can be attributed to increased testing, but hospitalizations are also on the rise in several places, and while deaths remain flat, they're often a lagging indicator. The newest wave of infections also does not appear to have an epicenter and is spread more widely across the nation, making it particularly challenging to control.

