Trump Claims He Never Spoke to Billionaire ‘Red Haired Weirdo’ About Nuke Subs

Donald Trump lashed out at explosive reports Sunday alleging that he had discussed sensitive information concerning U.S. nuclear submarines and conversations with world leaders with Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt. Details of Trump’s relationship with Pratt—a Mar-a-Lago member and one of Australia’s wealthiest men—emerged over the weekend in the Australian media and the Times, with secret recordings appearing to capture Pratt discussing Trump’s indiscretions, which allegedly included Trump telling Pratt about military operations. “The Failing New York Times story, leaked by Deranged Jack Smith and the Biden ‘Political Opponent Abuser’ DOJ, about a red haired weirdo from Australia, named Anthony Pratt, is Fake News,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “I never spoke to him about Submarines,” the former president added, going on to claim that Times journalists “never called me for a comment.” The Times story included a statement from both a Trump spokesman and Trump himself.

Read more at The Daily Beast.