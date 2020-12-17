Trump claims he has 'NOTHING' to do with Hunter Biden probe, despite being impeached for trying to smear him (DNCC via Getty Images)

Donald Trump claimed he had “NOTHING to do” with any potential Hunter Biden probe, despite being impeached for trying to smear him.

The outgoing president reportedly considered pressuring the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel to investigate Joe Biden’s son and his business affairs.

But Mr Trump took to Twitter to deny any involvement.

I have NOTHING to do with the potential prosecution of Hunter Biden, or the Biden family. It is just more Fake News. Actually, I find it very sad to watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2020

“I have NOTHING to do with the potential prosecution of Hunter Biden, or the Biden family,” he tweeted.

“It is just more Fake News. Actually, I find it very sad to watch!”

Hunter Biden has already confirmed that the US attorney in Delaware is looking into his taxes, but has denied any wrongdoing.

Joe Biden said earlier this week that he is “confident” his son has done nothing wrong.

Mr Trump’s denial came a day after acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen refused to say if he would appoint a special counsel.

Republican senators, such as Lindsey Graham, have called for a federal investigation into Hunter Biden.

The president-elect’s son has been a longterm target of attacks by Republicans, and he was a central figure in Mr Trump’s election campaigning.

They have claimed that there was a potential conflict of interest from him sitting on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma during the time his father was the vice president.

Mr Trump has reacted angrily to the news that attorney general Bill Barr kept quiet a federal probe into Hunter Biden’s finances throughout the election campaign.

Mr Barr subsequently handed in his resignation and will leave the Justice Department on 23 December.

Impeachment charges were brought against Mr Trump after it emerged he had withheld military aid to the Ukraine to try and pressure its government to dig up dirt and announce an investigation into Joe Biden.

Charges of abuse of power and obstruction against Mr Trump were approved by the House of Representatives but he was found not guilty in the Senate by 52 votes to 48.

