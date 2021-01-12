Trump claims people think his rally that incited the deadly Capitol riot was 'totally appropriate'

Sonam Sheth
Donald Trump wildcard
US President Donald Trump. Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

  • Speaking publicly for the first time in several days, President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that "people" believe a speech he gave that incited last week's deadly Capitol insurrection was "totally appropriate."

  • He also said that the push to impeach him over his role in the insurrection was "absolutely ridiculous" and that there was "tremendous anger" over it, though he didn't specify who was angry.

  • "On the impeachment, it's really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics," Trump said, adding: "I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country. I want no violence."

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump argued on Tuesday that the speech he gave at a rally last week that incited a mob of his supporters to storm that US Capitol was "totally appropriate."

"People thought that what I said was totally appropriate," the president told reporters at the White House before leaving to visit the US border wall in Alamo, Texas.

"If you look at what other people have said, politicians at a high level, about the riots in the summer, the horrible riots in Portland and Seattle and various other places, that was the real problem, what they said," he added, referring to the largely peaceful antiracism demonstrations that swept the country last year after the police killing of George Floyd.

He added that the House of Representatives' push to impeach him after he incited the deadly insurrection was "absolutely ridiculous," saying there was "tremendous anger" over the impeachment talks, though he didn't specify who was angry.

"On the impeachment, it's really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics," Trump said.

"I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country," he said, adding, "I want no violence."

The House is expected to pass a resolution Tuesday evening calling on Vice President Mike Pence to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the president from office, which Pence is unlikely to do. The House plans to begin impeachment proceedings against the president this week if Pence doesn't act.

Trump was impeached in late 2019 over his efforts to strong-arm the Ukrainian government into launching politically motivated investigations targeting the Bidens ahead of the 2020 election. The House charged Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and the Republican-controlled Senate acquitted him. If he's impeached this week, Trump will be the only US president to have been impeached twice.

Since losing his massive social-media megaphone after the Capitol riot, Trump has been relatively silent in the past several days, privately stewing over his deplatforming and believing that it will galvanize his supporters.

Shortly before Wednesday's riot, the president egged his supporters on at a rally near the White House and told them to march to the Capitol to stop Congress and Vice President Mike Pence from counting the 2020 electoral votes.

The ensuing chaos at the Capitol resulted in five deaths, including that of a 42-year-old Capitol Police officer who died after Trump supporters beat him with a fire extinguisher. Twitter permanently barred Trump from its platform, citing a risk of further violence, and Facebook and Instagram also blocked him from posting. The social-media app Parler, which is popular among right-wing figures, Trump supporters, neo-Nazis, and violent extremists, was booted from the Apple and Google app stores, as well as from Amazon's cloud hosting service.

The fintech company Stripe stopped processing Trump campaign donations after the insurrection, and a slew of companies halted donations to Trump and other Republican lawmakers who supported his long-shot bid to overturn the election results and steal back the White House.

The FBI also said in an internal bulletin obtained by ABC News that Trump supporters were planning "armed protests" at the US Capitol and at all 50 state capitols leading up to January 20. HuffPost reported that the Capitol Police briefed Democratic lawmakers on Monday night about more potentially violent demonstrations being planned, including one plot that would involve insurrectionists surrounding the Capitol, the White House, and the Supreme Court and assassinating Democrats to give Republicans control of the US government.

The Pentagon on Monday said it would review the troops scheduled to be deployed to Biden's inauguration to make sure they don't have ties to domestic terrorism. The head of the National Guard said 10,000 to 15,000 guardsmen would be sent to Washington, DC, by Saturday to support local forces heading into the inauguration.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • ‘Lauren Boebert is a fool’: Lawmakers point fingers at ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ after she tweeted Pelosi’s location during Capitol riots

    The ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ is facing calls for her to resign

  • IRS gets more relief payments out after delays

    The IRS said that after initial problems, it is getting more of the second round of relief payments to taxpayers. While there is no exact measure of how often this happened, the National Consumer Law Center estimates that up to 20 million Americans may have been impacted by the administrative issue. A number of tax preparation companies said that they were able to resolve the issues.

  • Chinese PhD Student Among Those Killed in Chicago Mass Shooting

    The University of Chicago expressed sadness over the death of Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student from China who was killed by a gunman during a shooting spree on Saturday afternoon. “Random” victim: Fan, who was shot as he was sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage, is among at least three victims who were gunned down that day by the shooter, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, reports WGNTV. Fan was studying at the University of Chicago via a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.

  • Trump Reportedly Acknowledged He is Partially to Blame for Capitol Riots

    President Trump acknowledged that he is somewhat at fault for his supporters’ decision to storm the U.S. Capitol last week in a conversation with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, according to reports.McCarthy told House Republicans on a call Monday about the president’s acknowledgment, sources reportedly told Fox News and Politico.McCarthy reportedly agreed that Trump bears responsibility for the rioting at the Capitol which left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer, as Congress met to count the electoral votes last week.The president's supporters swarmed the Capitol last week following a “Save America” rally that took place Wednesday at the White House, during which he urged his supporters to “fight like hell" and said he would "never concede."However, the president has not publicly accepted any responsibility for the unrest at the Capitol. Nearly 24 hours after the riots, Trump released a video condemning the violence and lawlessness at the Capitol, though he did not take any blame.Trump said emotions were running “high” and that he was turning his focus to “ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country,” Trump said. “And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”After the mayhem calmed down on Wednesday, Congress returned and certified the Electoral College vote, formally affirming Joe Biden's presidential victory."Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," the president said in a statement posted to Twitter early Thursday morning by White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino."I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted," Trump said. "While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!"The House will meet Wednesday to consider impeaching President Trump for “incitement of insurrection” after the riots.House Democrats introduced a single article of impeachment against President Trump on Monday with the “incitement of insurrection” charge, saying he had “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government.”The four-page impeachment resolution includes Trump’s false comments about his election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, his push to have state officials in Georgia “find” him additional votes and his comments at Wednesday's rally.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • NYPD official retiring amid investigation into hateful posts

    Using a pseudonym, the former head of the department’s workplace discrimination office posted vulgar, racist nicknames when referring to multiple Black public figures.

  • Israel’s media campaign to woo the Mideast

    The fun care-free image Israel is hoping to project to the Arab world. Armed with social media Lorena Khateeb is from an Arabic language social media unit inside the Israeli foreign ministry. Her team’s mission: using social media to convince Arabs to embrace the Jewish state. "As you can see we are in Mahane Yehuda market. We travel to many places in Israel to show the real, simple life of the Israeli citizen and the coexistence between Arabs and Jews. This way we work as Israel's ambassadors in the virtual world and this is how we build bridges between cultures and nations, away from all the politics." The small team is spearheading a campaign via platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as part of a multi-pronged diplomatic effort to win over popular acceptance in the Middle East. But overturning decades of hostility is no easy feat. Despite Israel having recently secured landmark Washington-brokered deals with the governments of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. An October report by the Israeli government found that during August and September more than 90% of Arabic social media commentary regarding the "normalization" deals was negative. Israeli officials recognize the challenges. The region has widespread support for Palestinians living under Israeli occupation or as refugees across the Middle East. Lecturer and Palestinian analyst Ghassan Khatib’s take on those attempts. "Until now, not enough time has passed, and there aren't any studies that indicate a deep change in the public opinion in these Arab countries. I think that in the long run it (the change in public opinion) will not happen because of the reasons I mentioned; which are related to the selfish nature of Israel and the aggressive nature of Israel and how it violates human rights and international laws, and other laws which Arab residents in these countries respect." That foreign ministry's ten-member Arabic-language team includes both Jews and Arabs. Lorena went to Dubai recently and of course posted lots of pics on social media - saying she felt at home. Her team hope to convince the millions of Arabic speakers across the region that they’ll feel the same in Israel.

  • Canadian couple fined for breaking curfew after woman found 'walking' her husband on a dog leash

    A couple in Canada have been fined £900 each after they were stopped by police with the woman ‘walking’ her husband on a dog lead. The unnamed wife tried to argue with police that she was not breaking coronavirus rules, as it is permitted to break curfew in order to walk your dog. “One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” said Isabelle Sehrdon, a spokesperson for the local police department. The couple are from Sherbrooke, Quebec. The woman is 24 years old and her partner is 40, according to the Toronto Sun. The province of Quebec introduced an overnight curfew last Saturday that runs from 8pm until 5am. During that time, locals are only allowed out of their homes for limited reasons, such as going to hospital or walking their dog within 1km of their home. The couple were stopped by police at about 9pm on Saturday evening, just one hour after the curfew was first introduced. Police say the couple attempted to use the ‘dog walking’ excuse to justify their outing and added that the couple was “not cooperative”. The pair were fined CA$1,546 (£893) each for the violation. When confronted by officers, the couple said it would be a “pleasure” to receive the fines and “it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future and they would see how many tickets they could get,” Ms Gendron said. Canada has seen a steep rise in the number of Covid cases in the past two months. The country has suffered 17,086 deaths to date.

  • Trump hits Cuba with new terrorism sanctions in waning days

    The Trump administration on Monday re-designated Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism,” hitting the country with new sanctions that could hamstring President-elect Joe Biden's promise to renew relations with the communist-governed island. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the step, citing in particular Cuba’s continued harboring of U.S. fugitives, its refusal to extradite a coterie of Colombian guerrilla commanders as well as its support for Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. The designation, which had been discussed for years, is one of several last-minute foreign policy moves that the Trump administration is making before Biden takes office Jan. 20.

  • Lisa Montgomery: Judge halts execution of only woman on US death row

    The judge orders a mental competency hearing to be held - just hours before the scheduled execution.

  • Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA'

    President Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had a "tense, 30-minute-plus phone call" Monday morning, during which Trump ranted about election fraud and McCarthy cut him off, saying: "Stop it. It's over. The election is over," Axios reported Monday night, citing a White House official and another source familiar with the call.Trump also tried to deflect responsibility for his role in inciting a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, telling McCarthy "antifa people" were responsible for the violence, Axios reports. McCarthy reportedly shot back: "It's not Antifa, it's MAGA. I know. I was there." Conservative cable news and other media has tried to pin the blame for the insurrection on leftist groups, antifa specifically, though there's clear and documented evidence the violence was perpetrated by Trump supporters, QAnon conspiracists, and far-right militia groups.McCarthy also told his House GOP caucus on Monday that there is "indisputably" no evidence of antifa involvement in the Capitol siege, Axios reported, adding that as he tries "to navigate how to bridge the factions within the party," McCarthy "is treading carefully by telling members Trump is partially to blame for what happened without condemning him outright."McCarthy told House Republicans on the two-hour call that Trump accepts some responsibility for the siege, too, Politico reports, citing four GOP sources on the call. Trump has not publicly taken any responsibility for the assault, even though he urged the supporters to march to the Capitol and fight for him. Emotions are "still running high in the conference," with many GOP members blaming McCarthy and his top lieutenant, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), for going along with the 120 House Republicans who continued challenging President-elect Joe Biden's win even after the riots, Politico says.One freshman Republican, Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) said on the call she's "disappointed" that "QAnon conspiracy theorists" are not only leading the party, but also led the objections after members of Congress had to walk by a crime scene to get back to work Wednesday night, Politico reports. And Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), one of a handful of House Republicans weighing voting to impeach Trump, slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for tweeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calf.) location during the siege, putting all members at risk. Boebert raised hackles on the call by suggesting Capitol Police had been involved in the siege, Politico says.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Millions will get their stimulus check through prepaid debit card. Here’s what to know

    Don’t throw out your stimulus check by mistake.

  • Son of New York judge arrested and fur cape seized after Capitol riot

    Federal agents seen carrying fur cape and wooden staff of rioter, who faces charges

  • Army Investigates Fort Bragg Soldier for Attending Rally That Ended in US Capitol Breach

    Capt. Emily Rainey is scheduled to leave the Army in April after resigning her commission over earlier incidents.

  • Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship

    Following the deadly Capitol riot last week, President Trump has faced defiance from his own vice president and Republican lawmakers, a slew of resignations within his administration, getting booted from his favorite method of mass communication, and a looming congressional impeachment. But it appears the PGA's decision to move the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, may have upset the president as much as anything else, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported Monday.A source close to the White House told Haberman that Trump is "gutted" by the move, and while he's angry about the House moving forward with impeachment (for an unprecedented second time), his reaction to losing the tournament was a "different order of magnitude."> He's angry about impeachment, people who have spoken to him say. But the reaction to the PGA decision was different order of magnitude.> > -- Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021On paper, impeachment certainly seems like a bigger deal, but Trump's affinity for golf is no secret, and his apparent emotional prioritization wasn't shocking to everyone. > In the last 72 hours, Trump has been cut off from Twitter and big-time golf. Compared to these blows, impeachment is no big woop. https://t.co/TBsZv651ap> > -- Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) January 11, 2021More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • India's highest court suspends controversial farm bills after months of protest

    India’s highest court has suspended the implementation of divisive new agricultural laws that caused widespread protests among farmers over fears that their profits will be slashed further, in a rare move against the government. Since November, around 500,000 farmers have occupied the streets surrounding New Delhi in their tractors, despite at least 60 fatalities from exposure to the ongoing cold weather, demanding a total repeal of the proposed legislation. Farmers believe the Indian government’s plan to scrap price guarantees for crops will allow large private corporations to establish a monopoly within agriculture and push crop prices down. Union leaders say farming had already become marginal for many in India, due to the rising costs of land and machinery, resulting in an alarming suicide epidemic in the rural state of Punjab. In its ruling Tuesday, the Indian supreme court announced it would also establish a committee to hear farmers’ grievances and facilitate talks between farmers’ unions and the government. It argued the three proposed laws had been imposed on farmers without proper consultation and the authorities had already been granted a “long rope” to resolve the protests that had disrupted life in India’s capital city for three months. “We have the power to make a committee and the committee can give us a report. We will protect farmers,” said Chief Justice Sharad Bobde.

  • California prison break: Six inmates on run after improvised rope escape

    The "armed and dangerous" men used an improvised rope made of braided sheets to escape.

  • Sarah Sanders: Former Trump spokesperson gets lectured on First Amendment by her old high school teacher

    'You didn't take the advanced class. If you had, maybe you would better understand the First Amendment’

  • Former North Miami Beach cop went live on Facebook from inside the Capitol during riot

    A former North Miami Beach police officer was among those who breached the United States Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot seeking to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election results, according to a video posted on the former officer’s Facebook account.

  • Trump administration to reportedly recommend states open up vaccinations for everyone over 65

    As the United States' COVID-19 vaccination efforts get off to a slow start, the Trump administration will reportedly issue some key new guidelines to states. The federal government is set to make "three big changes" to its COVID-19 vaccination guidelines, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing an administration official. The first will be recommending states "open the vaccination process to everyone older than 65 and to adults of all ages who have a pre-existing condition that puts them at greater risk for serious infection," Axios reports.Additionally, Axios reports the Trump administration will seek to expand the venues where Americans can receive vaccinations. Finally, the government will recommend no longer holding back doses to ensure all Americans can receive a second shot, according to Axios. President-elect Joe Biden's transition previously announced plans to release almost all available vaccine doses.News of the recommendations was confirmed by Bloomberg and The Associated Press. They come amid a slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the U.S., as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 9 million Americans have received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to The New York Times. The Trump administration's goal was for 20 million Americans to receive a vaccine dose by the end of 2020. More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas