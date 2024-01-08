Trump claims presidential immunity, says he can’t be prosecuted in Georgia

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have filed motions in court to dismiss the election interference charges against him tied to the 2020 election here in Georgia.

In the filing, it said, “The President’s absolute immunity shields him from criminal prosecution as well as civil suit.”

“The text of the Constitution and early authorities confirm that the exclusive method to proceed against a President for crimes allegedly committed in office is by impeachment in the House of Representatives and trial in the Senate,” the filing said.

Legal experts told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Trump is unlikely to prevail on his immunity claims. But the motions could delay the cases against him beyond next November’s election.

The judge overseeing the Jan. 6 criminal case against Trump has already rejected similar claims in that case. A panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals is expected to hear arguments from that case on Tuesday.

