Trump Claims Presidents can declassify things by thinking about it (they can\'t)
Trump gives Sean Hannity an interview on Fox News
Trump gives Sean Hannity an interview on Fox News
Harrison Ford will not get a statue in his honor in the Illinois city where he grew up. Park Ridge, a Chicago suburb, nixed the statue because Ford said he was bullied in the town.
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty ImagesVladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West.“I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and the Ukrainian army as with the collective West,” Sergei Shoigu said in a televised speech, according to TASS.“At this point, we are really at war with the collective West, with NATO,” Shoigu added.Sh
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against Trump for violating the law as part of his efforts to generate profits. In a more than 200 page lawsuit, the Attorney General said that Donald Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization committed more than 200 criminal acts by falsifying asset evaluations to inflate their wealth. The lawsuit also names three of Donald Trump's children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.
STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:39 Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has urged Russians not to consider Ukrainians their enemies amidst the partial mobilisation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war against Ukraine.
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict would not have come to pass…
It didn't take long for the former president to take to Truth Social to rant about getting sued by the state of New York for civil fraud
The GOP Wisconsin senator uttered what one critic called an "all-time Freudian slip" in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.
Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump’s battle with the FBI over its search of Mar-a-Lago has moved from South Florida to New York City, where a court-appointed “special master” on Tuesday indicated he has a very simple test for whether he sides with the Department of Justice.The special master, Raymond J. Dearie, said Tuesday that if Trump’s lawyers don't officially counter whether the documents the former president took are classified, then Dearie will side with the D
Former President Trump in a new interview asserted presidents don’t have to go through a formal process to declassify sensitive documents and can do so “even by thinking about it.” The former president’s comments came as he has repeatedly argued that he declassified secret and top-secret documents he took with him to his Florida home…
"You have utterly failed," said Sen. Ron Johnson. "I mean, literally, you've utterly failed."
The very desperate former president went on Fox News to vent to Sean Hannity about his legal woes, and offer a new defense of his document-hoarding
New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit strikes directly at former President Donald Trump's children and the core of his persona as a billionaire businessman.
Fox NewsNew York Attorney General Letitia James had been speaking live for about 10 minutes on Wednesday morning about the state’s massive fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, his adult children, and their business organization when Fox News made the abrupt decision to cut away.James was just starting to lay out the specifics of the Trump family’s alleged crimes when “straight news” anchor Harris Faulker broke in to tell viewers the news likely did not concern them.Fox cuts away from NY AG Letiti
Miles Taylor, a former DHS chief of staff, made the stunning disclosure on CNN amid renewed tensions over border policy.
Former President Trump’s legal team on Tuesday said the raid of Mar-a-Lago is “unprecedented” and “at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control.”
San Francisco Bay Area residents say California Gov. Gavin Newsom should run for president in 2024 if President Biden decides to not seek a re-election bid.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin has miscalculated his strategy in the war with Ukraine following Putin’s announcement that he is mobilizing 300,000 new troops to the country. “The speech of President Putin demonstrates that the war is not going according to President Putin’s plans. He has made a big miscalculation,” Stoltenberg…
ASSOCIATED PRESS The OVD-Info monitoring group said over 800 Russians were arrested Wednesday in antiwar protests in 37 Russian cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg. Don’t miss: Putin’s partial draft announcement appears to spark scramble to leave Russia as flights fill up Protesters in Moscow chanted “No to war!” and “Life to our children!” Russian officials sought to calm the public, stressing that the call-up would affect a limited number of people fitting certain criteria.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a speech on Wednesday at the UN General Assembly, calling for peace and punishment against Russia.
Judge Raymond Dearie pushed Trump’s lawyers repeatedly for not backing up the former president’s claim that he declassified the highly sensitive national security-related records discovered in his residence.