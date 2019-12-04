Trump claims he received 'deep respect' at Nato summit despite video showing world leaders laughing at him

Donald Trump has claimed he received "deep respect" during this week's Nato summit in London, despite a viral video showing world leaders laughing at him for his lengthy press conferences.

Mr Trump lashed out at the press coverage of his trip in a tweet, in which he said the London trip was "VERY successful", even though the summit was outwardly marked by the video as well as tension between the president and some of America's closest allies including French president Emmanuel Macron and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

"The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to belittle my VERY successful trip to London for NATO. I got along great with the NATO leaders, even getting them to pay $130 Billion a year more, & $400 Billion a year more in 3 years," Mr Trump tweeted. "No increase for US, only deep respect!"

More follows...