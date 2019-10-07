Trump claims ‘UK is thrilled’ and he ‘consulted with everyone’ in rambling defence of decision to let Turkey invade Syria

Donald Trump has issued a strange, rambling defence of his controversial decision to green light Turkey’s invasion of Syria, insisting he had consulted with everyone before acting and that Britain was among those parties “thrilled by the decision.

Just hours after the White House announced, in what represented a major policy shift in the Middle East, that it was withdrawing US troops from part of northern Syria ahead of a planned Turkish military operation, the president claimed more people supported the decision than disagreed.

He said the UK was among those parties who agreed with the policy shift, which critics say opens the door to Turkey to attack Kurdish forces previously backed by the West.

“A lot of people have their opinion. I could name many who are extremely thrilled that we’re coming home ,” he said at the White House.

“The UK is very thrilled at this decision. As you know, they have soldiers over there also. And others. But many people agree with it very strongly. I understand both sides of it very well.”