Trump claims to use wartime powers to 'hit hard' on coronavirus. But the details are murky.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and his senior aides say they are hitting companies "hard" with wartime demands for ventilators, masks and other equipment to fight coronavirus, but the details have been less muscular than the rhetoric.

Trump has framed the Korean War-era Defense Production Act as a weapon he is wielding against companies such as General Motors and 3M, both of which he has complained are not doing enough to crank out medical equipment. But it's not clear whether the White House is fully embracing its powers under the act.

Despite a presidential memorandum last week pushing General Motors to ramp up the manufacture of ventilators, the administration has not yet formally ordered the automaker to create a single ventilator, USA TODAY found this week. Without an order, the administration isn't forcing the company to do anything – just threatening.

White House aides ratcheted up the tough talk in recent days as the president signed a series of additional memos, including one for 3M and another for General Electric and five other companies. But none of those orders provided any about exactly how the administration is using its powers to increase the supply of equipment.

"What we have, essentially, is a nation at war," said Peter Navarro, the top trade and manufacturing aide to the president who is coordinating the use of the Defense Production Act for the White House. "The Defense Production Act is one of the most powerful weapons this administration can use to fight the invisible enemy of the virus."

Here are some unanswered questions about how Trump is using that "weapon."

Which companies make ventilators?

Trump and senior White House aides have said they are working with 10 to 11 companies to ramp up production of ventilators. But it's not entirely clear which companies they're referring to. The president has repeatedly named General Motors, the Detroit automaker that volunteered last month to convert some of its manufacturing capability to produce the breathing machines rather than cars.

Ford Motor and GE Healthcare announced this week that they would produce 50,000 ventilators in the next 100 days.

In a separate memo on Thursday, Trump named five other companies as being involved: Hillrom, Medtronic, ResMed, Royal Philips and Vyaire Medical. It was not clear if those companies represented the extent of the effort or whether others are involved. White House officials did not not respond to a request for information.

In a USA TODAY op-ed on Thursday, Navarro said that the administration is working with 10 different companies to deliver 5,000 ventilators in the next 30 days and more than 100,000 by the end of June. Trump has set similar goals publicly.

What is Trump asking from GM?

Trump signed a memorandum March 27 directing Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar to use all "available" powers under the Defense Production Act to secure ventilators from General Motors. But the law gives the administration many different powers – from prohibiting hoarding of supplies to forcing companies to take priority contracts with the government. The administration hasn't spelled out which are being used.

Most lawmakers have zeroed in on the president's power to require a company to prioritize government orders or take control of the distribution of products – such as ventilators – needed in an emergency. Both of those powers would require the government to send a formal order to GM stipulating certain points, such as specific delivery dates and which government regulations were be used to justify the order.