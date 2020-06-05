Trump clashes with black female reporter again who asks about unemployment rates: 'You're something'

Donald Trump clashed with reporters Friday during a press conference that featured him ignoring questions and telling a black journalist she is "something" when she asked about rising minority unemployment rates.

The president came to the Rose Garden for a hastily arranged press conference to tout better-than-predicted employment figures. The Labor Department said the unemployment rate dropped to 13.3 per cent from 14.7 per cent last month.

He unleashed a rather meandering string of words about various topics, and eventually sat down at a table to sign legislation focused on helping small businesses bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

That's when Yamiche Alcindor of PBS and another reporter tried to ask him questions. Mr Trump, whose staff counsels press members about his preference they have "good decorum" regularly, was not amused.

He ignored a question about George Floyd, a black man killed by white police officers in Minneapolis last week. And he grew agitated with Ms Alcindor when she asked how, despite lower overall unemployment, rising joblessness among African-Americans and Asian-Americans could be considered positives.

"Excuse me, I'd like to sign this bill," Mr Trump said before telling Ms Alcindor: "You are something."

She soon defended herself on Twitter, calling her's a "critical question."

Read more

Trump says he hopes George Floyd sees jobs report as 'great day'

Trump urges governors to 'dominate the streets' with military forces

Trump calls coronavirus ‘gift from China’ in rambling address