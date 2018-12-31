Trump closes out 2018 with a litany of complaints

President Trump spent the last day of 2018 in much the same way he began the year — venting his anger on Twitter.

With a partial shutdown of the federal government entering its second week, thanks to his stand-off with congressional Democrats over $5 billion in funds to help build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, Trump began New Year’s Eve explaining his rationale for suggesting that some portions of his “big beautiful wall” might instead consist of a “Steel Slat Barrier.”

An all concrete Wall was NEVER ABANDONED, as has been reported by the media. Some areas will be all concrete but the experts at Border Patrol prefer a Wall that is see through (thereby making it possible to see what is happening on both sides). Makes sense to me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018

The news media had largely based its reporting on the see-through wall on Trump’s own tweets on the issue and on outgoing White House chief of staff John Kelly’s admission to the Los Angeles Times that the president had long ago modified his signature promise of the 2016 presidential campaign. “To be honest, it’s not a wall,” Kelly said, leaving Trump in damage-control mode.

Further clouding the question of what, exactly, the proposed $5 billion would be used to build, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., came out of a Sunday meeting with the president declaring that the wall “has become a metaphor for border security.”

Graham had also gone to the White House to complain about Trump’s abrupt decision to declare victory over ISIS and withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. While Graham told reporters he had prevailed in persuading Trump to hold off taking all U.S. ground forces out of Syria immediately, Trump nevertheless demanded credit for his administration’s efforts to destroy ISIS.

If anybody but Donald Trump did what I did in Syria, which was an ISIS loaded mess when I became President, they would be a national hero. ISIS is mostly gone, we’re slowly sending our troops back home to be with their families, while at the same time fighting ISIS remnants…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018

…I campaigned on getting out of Syria and other places. Now when I start getting out the Fake News Media, or some failed Generals who were unable to do the job before I arrived, like to complain about me & my tactics, which are working. Just doing what I said I was going to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018

…..Except the results are FAR BETTER than I ever said they were going to be! I campaigned against the NEVER ENDING WARS, remember! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018

The “other places” Trump invoked where he had reportedly decided to remove U.S. troops included Afghanistan. This prompted retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal to criticize any such pullout, as “weakening” the incentive for the Taliban to deal with the United States. Asked if he could work for Trump, McChrystal, who resigned in 2010 after leveling criticism at President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden, bristled: “I think it’s important for me to work for people who I think are basically honest, who tell the truth as best they know it.”

One of the slogans for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign will be “Promises made. Promises kept,” and the president spent much of the day assuring supporters that it was apt.

I campaigned on Border Security, which you cannot have without a strong and powerful Wall. Our Southern Border has long been an “Open Wound,” where drugs, criminals (including human traffickers) and illegals would pour into our Country. Dems should get back here an fix now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released last Thursday found that more Americans blame Trump rather than Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown, despite his campaign promises and the many years he has criticized Democrats on the issue of border security. While media coverage of that poll may gall Trump, the recycled McChrystal soundbites also seem to have left a mark.