Trump co-conspirators under pressure to ‘flip’ against him, say analysts

Six people are accused of conspiring with Donald Trump to illegally overturn the 2020 election result, and they will be under pressure to “flip” on the former president, according to legal analysts.

The indictment alleges that the “co-conspirators” were recruited to “assist him [Mr Trump] in his criminal efforts” to cling to power.

Their names were not given in the indictment as they have not been charged, but five were widely identified by US media.

All of those identified have previously denied any wrongdoing.

The most high profile - designated “Co-Conspirator 1” - was Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor, and Mr Trump’s personal lawyer, who made unsuccessful legal challenges after the election.

It was claimed in the indictment that he was “willing to spread knowingly false claims and pursue strategies that the defendant’s 2020 re-election campaign attorneys would not”.

Mr Giuliani angrily rejected the claims and criticised Jack Smith, the special counsel who was appointed by the Department of Justice and brought the charges against Mr Trump.

In a combative TV appearance, Mr Giuliani said: “The people lying are the people bringing this. They should be indicted for conspiracy against rights.

“You don’t get to violate people’s First Amendment [free speech] rights, Smith. No matter who the hell you are, no matter how sick you are with Trump derangement syndrome.”

Mr Giuliani recently met voluntarily with prosecutors in Mr Smith’s office to answer their questions.

His lawyer, Robert Costello, said: “Any allegations that Mayor Giuliani knowingly uttered false statements is emphatically denied.

“Every statement that Mayor Giuliani made was truthful and expressing his beliefs. He believed there was proof of election fraud, and I have seen the affidavits that back that up.”

According to the indictment, Mr Giuliani worked closely with “Co-Conspirator 3” - widely identified as lawyer Sidney Powell.

She played a leading role in promoting election fraud claims and was part of a legal team that filed unsuccessful cases seeking to overturn results.

The other alleged co-conspirators are less well known.

John Eastman, a constitutional lawyer, represented Mr Trump in a legal attempt to overturn voting results in four states.

The former Chapman University law professor wrote a series of legal memos suggesting that the then vice president Mike Pence could reject electors from certain states to deny Joe Biden a majority in the Electoral College.

Jeffrey Clark, a mid-level Justice Department official, is reportedly “Co-Conspirator 4”.

He is accused of pressuring senior officials to “open sham election crime investigations” and to “influence state legislatures with knowingly false claims of election fraud”.

Ken Chesebro, identified as “Co-Conspirator 5,” is accused of drafting a series of memos that eventually turned into a “corrupt plan” to block certification of Mr Biden’s victory.

A sixth alleged co-conspirator is described as a political consultant and has yet to be identified by US media.

Ryan Goodman, a New York University law professor, said: “There is a ton of pressure in this indictment for co-conspirators to flip [if they haven’t already]“ and become witnesses against the former president.

Neal Katyal, a former acting solicitor general, said the decision not to charge them showed prosecutors were seeking to simplify the case and get Mr Trump to trial quickly.

It indicated they wanted to “make sure Donald Trump can’t run out the clock before the November 2024 elections”, he said.

Other analysts said the inclusion of the first five alleged co-conspirators - all of whom were lawyers - would prevent Mr Trump from defending himself by saying he had been acting on the advice of his legal team.

