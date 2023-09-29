Trump co-defendant agrees plea deal

One of Donald Trump’s co-defendants in the Georgia election fraud case has pleaded guilty - the first of 19 individuals charged to do so.

In a move that could suggest other less well known names in the case brought by Fulton County Attorney General Fani Willis may also be considering a similar action, it was announced that Republican poll watcher Scott Hall had pleaded guilty to five charges.

He did so in a deal where he will serve five years of probation as part of the sentencing agreement, a judge said during a hearing in Fulton County Superior Court on Friday afternoon.

The court heard the five counts he pleaded guilty to were considered misdemeanors, and not felonies, due to his status as a first-time offender.

Reports from inside the courtroom said Hall told the judge he was taking part in “negotiated resolution.”

Asked if he understood this, he responded: “I do.”

Hall and 18 others, including Mr Trump were indicted last month with conspiring to reverse Mr Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss in the state.

All, including Trump lawyer John Eastman and and adviser Rudy Giuliani, initially pleaded not guilty.

Hall fined $5,000

In addition to the five years probation, Hall was fined $5,000 fine and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

He also cannot participate in any “polling activities” while on probation, must write a letter of apology to Georgia citizens and must testify honestly in any future proceedings in the case.

“You understand that you’re pleading guilty today because you believe there exists a factual basis that supports the plea, and you are pleading guilty because you are, in fact, guilty,” Judge Scott McAfee asked of him, according to reports. Hall said he did.

Hall, an Atlanta-area bail bondsman, had been accused of conspiring to steal sensitive election data in Coffee County

The case in Georgia is one of four cases where Mr Trump faces criminal charges. In this instance, he is said to have been part of a conspiracy to defraud voters by trying to overturn the election result.

In one episode he was heard calling Republican election officials and demanding they “find” extra votes for him

There was no immediate response from Mr Trump, who has pleaded not guilty as he has in the other three cases.

