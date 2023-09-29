Trump Co-Defendant Agrees to Plea Deal in Georgia

Scott Hall — one of the 18 co-defendants charged alongside Donald Trump for allegedly working to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election — pleaded guilty on Friday.

Hall is the first individual charged in any of the four criminal indictments against Trump to plead guilty. He was indicted last month in the Fulton County, Georgia, RICO case against the former president and his allies for allegedly participating in the scheme to breach voting equipment in Coffee County.

Trump pleaded not guilty last month to the 13 criminal counts brought against him in Georgia.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

