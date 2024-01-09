Trump co-defendant alleges 'improper' relationship between Fani Willis and fellow Georgia prosecutor

ATLANTA — One of former President Donald Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case alleged in a court filing Monday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade had engaged in a “romantic relationship.”

In a 39-page filing seeking a dismissal of charges, an attorney for Trump co-defendant Michael Roman made accusations that Willis and Wade have traveled together to destinations including Napa Valley and that they've been seen together around Atlanta in a personal capacity.

The filing does not provide any direct evidence to support the claims — citing only “sources with knowledge” and raising questions about the process by which Willis hired Wade, who has represented the DA’s office in court proceedings for the case.

“The district attorney chose to appoint her romantic partner, who at all times relevant to this prosecution has been a married man,” attorney Ashleigh Merchant wrote.

The filing, which refers to Wade’s ongoing divorce proceedings, asks that Willis, Wade and the DA’s office be disqualified from prosecuting the case "on the grounds that the district attorney and the special prosecutor have been engaged in an improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case, which has resulted in the special prosecutor, and, in turn, the district attorney, profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers."

A spokesperson for the DA’s office said a response to the allegations will be made in a court filing and declined further comment.

When reached for comment, Merchant addressed the lack of evidence in Monday's filing, saying that she cannot share some of it until Wade's divorce records are unsealed.

“At a hearing, the concrete evidence would be presented. So, when we get a hearing, there would be concrete evidence and obviously that could be in the form of two of the prosecution team members,” she said, referring to Willis and Wade potentially testifying.

Merchant added that she has asked a Cobb County judge to unseal Wade’s divorce records.

Roman worked for Trump’s presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020. In addition to the racketeering charge, he is accused of conspiring to organize “alternate electors” to cast votes for Trump after President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

Four defendants in the case have pleaded guilty, while Roman and Trump, who faces 13 criminal counts, have pleaded not guilty.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump cited the Atlanta Journal-Constitution story on Roman's filing and accused Willis and Wade of professional and financial improprieties. Trump has regularly attacked Willis, as well as other prosecutors and judges in the numerous cases he's facing.

Blayne Alexander and Charlie Gile reported from Atlanta, Zoë Richards from New York.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com