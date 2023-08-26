Trump co-defendant denied bond, held in jail

One of the defendants in the Georgia election fraud racketeering case was denied bail on Friday and will now remain at the Fulton County Jail pending further proceedings.

Harrison Floyd, the leader of Black Voices for Trump and the only Black defendant in the case, was deemed a flight risk by a state judge after turning himself in Thursday morning.

Prosecutors allege Floyd harassed and pressured a Georgia poll worker over false election fraud claims.

Floyd represented himself and was the only one of the case’s 19 defendants not to organize a bond agreement with state prosecutors before turning himself in.

He told Judge Emily Richardson that legal counsel was too expensive, costing between $40,000 and $100,000.

“I can’t put my family in that kind of debt,” he said.

Floyd was previously charged with assaulting an FBI agent earlier this year. According to federal investigators for the case, he yelled at, pushed and struck an agent who was serving a subpoena at his Maryland home for federal special counsel Jack Smith’s election fraud investigation.

Richardson cited the open case as a reason to remand him to jail, and called him a flight risk. She said the final determination on whether he will receive bail is up to the judge who will handle his trial.

“I do find that based on the open charge against you there are grounds for bond to be denied at this point,” Richardson said. “So I’m going to go ahead and find that you are at risk to commit additional felonies and a potential risk to flee the jurisdiction.”

A date for his next court appearance has not been determined.

