Trump co-defendant makes first appearance in Miami courthouse for classified documents case

MIAMI — Donald Trump’s newest co-defendant in the classified documents case, Carlos De Oliveira, made his first appearance in federal court in Miami on Monday.

The Mar-a-Lago property manager is accused of helping Trump conceal boxes of classified documents from investigators after the former president left office. A grand jury indicted De Oliveira Thursday on four counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, concealing an object and making a false statement.

De Oliviera has not yet hired a local lawyer and did not enter a plea Monday. Chief Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres released him on a $100,000 personal surety bond and ordered De Oliveira not to discuss the case with potential witnesses except through counsel.

Torres also said the Palm Beach Gardens resident cannot travel outside South Florida without permission.

Trump, who faces 40 counts, and his aide Walt Nauta, who faces eight, have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. They stem from classified documents that FBI agents found and seized during a search of Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, more than a year and a half after Trump left the White House.

The updated indictment says De Oliveira helped Nauta move dozens of boxes after a federal subpoena was issued in May 2022 for classified records.

According to the indictment, De Oliveira told an IT staffer that “the boss” wanted the server for surveillance cameras deleted after investigators issued another subpoena for video surveillance of the estate. The staffer refused.

De Oliveira denied helping unload or move boxes for Trump during an interview with the FBI on Jan. 13.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon tentatively scheduled their trial to begin May 20 despite a push by Trump's attorneys to delay it until after the presidential election.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Trump co-defendant makes first appearance in classified documents case