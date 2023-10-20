Trump co-defendant Nauta to keep attorney despite conflict of interest concerns

Walt Nauta, former President Trump’s co-defendant in the Mar-a-Lago case, will be permitted to keep his attorney despite conflict of interest concerns raised by prosecutors.

In a Friday hearing in Florida, Nauta said he understood and accepted the risks with keeping his Trump-paid attorney who previously represented a Mar-a-Lago employee now expected to testify against him.

Nauta’s attorney, Stanley Woodward, has represented “at least seven other individuals who have been questioned in connection with the investigation,” including those who have testified about Nauta, DOJ disclosed in August.

During the hearing, Judge Aileen Cannon reportedly warned Nauta that by keeping Woodward as his attorney, he would likely be unable to raise that issue in the future, should he be convicted and launch an appeal.

Woodward previously represented Yuscil Taveras, a Mar-a-Lago IT worker who flipped in the case after he was offered the chance to speak with an outside attorney during another so-called Garcia hearing to examine the potential conflicts.

Shortly after the meeting, Taveras disclosed to prosecutors the information that supported a superseding indictment in the case that spurred additional charges for Trump and Nauta, along with a third co-defendant.

Taveras has since signed a cooperation agreement, pushing Woodward to later complain that the Justice Department only made such an offer after the IT worker switched representation.

Nauta is facing multiple charges in connection with Trump’s mishandling of records, including obstruction of justice.

