Trump co-defendant raises allegations against Fulton County DA

One of Donald Trump's co-defendants in the Fulton County election interference trial made a bombshell allegation late Monday, claiming District Attorney Fani Willis is involved in an "improper" romantic relationship with one of the top prosecutors working the case.

The filing points to no evidence and relies fully on "Sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney."

The allegations were made in a court filing by attorneys for Michael Roman, a former top Trump campaign official who faces a slew of charges including violating Georgia's RICO law. He alleges Willis not only is in a romantic relationship with the prosecutor, Nathan Wade, but also has benefited financially from it.

The filing goes on to claim — without citing evidence — that Wade paid for the pair to take cruises together and that they have traveled to Napa Valley, Florida, and the Caribbean.

Roman's attorneys say the relationship started prior to Willis appointing Wade to the role of special prosecutor. Willis also approves Wade's salary, which records show has totaled over $650,000 for work in the DA's anti-corruption unit since Nov. 2021.

Based on the new allegations, Roman's legal team is seeking to get his charges dismissed "on the grounds that the entire prosecution is invalid and unconstitutional."

Booking photo of Michael Roman / Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

They also ask the judge to disqualify WIllis, Wade and the Fulton County DA's Office from prosecuting the case.

The Fulton County DA's Office says it will respond to the allegations through appropriate court filings.

Nikole Killion contributed to this report.

Missing door plug from Alaska Airlines flight found

Meet Taylor Tomlinson, late-night comedy's newest host

How artificial intelligence is revamping customer call centers