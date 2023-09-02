Trump co-defendant Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty in Georgia case

Rudy Giuliani, who served as Donald Trump's personal lawyer, in a police booking mugshot released by Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Donald Trump's longtime confidante Rudy Giuliani and six other alleged co-conspirators have pleaded not guilty to state charges in Georgia.

Mr Giuliani is charged with 13 crimes related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

They join Mr Trump and several other co-defendants in entering not guilty pleas, waiving their right to appear in person for a hearing next week.

All 19 have been allowed to go free pending trial after paying a bail bond.

On Thursday, the judge overseeing Mr Trump's case announced that the trial will be streamed on YouTube.

A date for the trial has not yet been set, but it could be next year, in the middle of the former president's run for re-election.

The next court date is an arraignment on Wednesday, a short hearing at which the plea is officially entered in court.

Mr Trump and the other alleged co-conspirators briefly travelled to Atlanta last week to turn themselves in at Fulton County Jail and have their mugshots taken.

All 19 defendants in the case - including Mr Trump - are charged with violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, commonly known as the Rico act.

Across the US and at the federal level, Rico laws are used to help prosecutors connect underlings who broke the law with those who gave orders or organised the crime.

They have denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Giuliani, after surrendering to authorities in Georgia last week, stood outside the jail and called the prosecution "a travesty".

"I am very, very honoured to be involved in this case, because this case is a fight for our way of life," he said.

Other suspects who have entered not guilty pleas include Ken Chesebro; the alleged architect of the fake electors scheme who has petitioned the court for a speedy trial; and lawyers Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.