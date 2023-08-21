Trump, co-defendants face Friday surrender deadline in Georgia

Former President Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election case are expected to surrender by Friday of this week.

Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis (D) gave the defendants a deadline of Friday at noon to voluntarily surrender after indicting them last week.

The sheriff’s office said all the defendants, including Trump, are expected to surrender at the Fulton County Jail.

The jail has gained a reputation for its poor conditions. The Justice Department opened an investigation into the facility last month over concerns that an individual died there covered in insects and filth.

The sheriff’s office has since announced that another inmate, who was being held on a shoplifting charge, died in the jail Thursday.

As the deadline approaches, the state judge overseeing the case has approved two defendants’ bond agreements.

John Eastman, an attorney involved in strategizing a scheme to submit false slates of pro-Trump electors, agreed to a $100,000 bond, and Scott Hall, who is charged in connection with an elections office breach, agreed to a $10,000 bond, court filings show.

Willis charged the 19 co-defendants in a 41-count indictment last week focused on racketeering charges. It is the fourth set of criminal charges Trump faces.

