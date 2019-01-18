Trump-Cohen allegations - LIVE: Congress to launch investigations into bombshell report president ordered lawyer to lie about Russia links

Donald Trump ordered former lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about his plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, according to explosive new claims.

With the US president still mired in deadlock over the government shutdown, the new allegations relating to Mr Cohen – sentenced to three years in prison in December – have prompted calls from top Democrats for his resignation or impeachment.

House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee chair Jerrold Nadler have both pledged to investigate. Mr Schiff said: “We will do what’s necessary to find out if it's true”.

Mr Cohen is set to testify before a congressional panel of the House of Representatives on 7 February about his role as Mr Trump’s right-hand man, following FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the president’s alleged ties to Russia.

The former attorney has meanwhile admitted he paid a technology company to manipulate its poll results in favour of Mr Trump, and has expressed concern about his forthcoming testimony appearance in Washington due to fears for his family over what he considers to be intimidatory tactics by the president.

Please allow a moment for our liveblog to load