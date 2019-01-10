Trump to college graduates in 2004: 'If there's a concrete wall in front of you, go through it, go over it, go around'

Footage of President Trump discussing concrete walls during a 2004 commencement ceremony is currently making the rounds online.

The clip, unearthed by the Daily Show with Trevor Noah, shows Trump delivering a set of inspirational remarks to graduates of Wagner College in Staten Island, New York.

Trump, who had just received an honorary doctorate from the school, tells the class that they should "never, ever give up" on their aspirations — even if "a concrete wall" stands in their path.

"Don't give up. Don't allow it to happen," Trump remarked 15 years ago. "If there’s a concrete wall in front of you, go through it. Go over it. Go around it. But get to the other side of that wall."

Although Trump's words were likely metaphorical, Daily Show host Trevor Noah took the opportunity to point out the irony of the president's sentiments, considering his demands for $5.7 billion in border wall funding have led to a partial government shutdown.

"Oh man, once Trump gets his wall he better hope no one shows Mexico this old video we found," the comedian joked.





A Wednesday meeting between Trump and Democratic leaders ended in frustration for both parties when the president stood up and abruptly left the negotiation.

Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that Trump's departure was the result of a "temper tantrum," a claim which the president later refuted on Twitter.

“Cryin Chuck told his favorite lie when he used his standard sound bite that I ’slammed the table & walked out of the room. He had a temper tantrum,’” Trump tweeted on Thursday. “Because I knew he would say that, and after Nancy said no to proper Border Security, I politely said bye-bye and left, no slamming!"





The ongoing shutdown, which is now in its 20th day, has left many government workers without a paycheck, struggling to figure out creative ways to make ends meet.

