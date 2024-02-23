Trump comes out in support of IVF after Alabama court ruling

The News

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and likely GOP presidential nominee said Friday that he supports in vitro fertilization (IVF), one week after Alabama’s Supreme Court handed down a ruling imperiling the availability of fertility treatments in the state.

“Like the OVERWHELMING MAJORITY of Americans, including the VAST MAJORITY of Republicans, Conservatives, Christians, and Pro-Life Americans, I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby,” Trump posted on Truth Social, also calling on state lawmakers to “find an immediate solution” to preserve access to IVF in the state.

Alabama’s highest court ruled on Feb. 16 that embryos are children, and destroying them could constitute wrongful death of a minor. One dissenting justice wrote that the ruling “almost certainly ends the creation of frozen embryos through in vitro fertilization (IVF) in Alabama.”

Trump’s position puts him at odds with his remaining primary challenger, Nikki Haley, who told NBC News this week, “Embryos, to me, are babies.”

The ruling has got pushback from many Republicans in the state and across the U.S., and Alabama’s GOP lawmakers are already considering legislation to protect IVF treatments. The Alabama Attorney General also said Friday that his office had ”no intention of using the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision as a basis for prosecuting IVF families or providers.”