Trump’s Comical Collectible Cards
Donald Trump teased a “major announcement” on social media, but it ended up just being an NFT card collection.
The edition of 45,000 NFTs features President Trump in various costumes and poses and will be minted on Polygon.
"The Late Show" host took aim at the wonky NFT depictions of the former president, including illustrations of him as a cowboy and an astronaut.
The president draws a contrast with his once and potentially future rival
Trump's 'MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT' was a line of $99 NFT trading cards with 'no inherent monetary value'
The former White House chief strategist said, “I can’t do this anymore.”
Former President Trump on Thursday announced a line of digital trading cards bearing his likeness after teasing a day earlier that he would be making a “major announcement.” While some speculated the announcement would be related to the Speaker race playing out among House Republicans or Trump’s largely inactive 2024 presidential campaign, it was instead…
Former President Trump’s favorability rating has sunk to its lowest level since 2015, as he mounts his run to reclaim the White House, according to a new Quinnipiac University Poll. The poll, released Wednesday, found that less than a third of registered voters, or just 31 percent, have a favorable view of the former president, while…
Donald Trump drew some attention with his teasing of a “major announcement” on Thursday, with many wondering if it would have something to do with his efforts to boost his presidential campaign. In fact, it was a sales pitch. On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump announced that his official “Donald Trump Digital Trading […]
Donald Trump’s company impeded a grand jury investigation last year by repeatedly failing to turn over evidence in a timely fashion, leading to a secret contempt finding and a $4,000 fine, according to court records made public Tuesday. The Trump Organization was found to have been “willfully disobeying” four grand jury subpoenas and three court orders, to the detriment of Manhattan prosecutors who were left ill-prepared to question witnesses, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan ruled. The subpoenas, issued in March, April, May and June 2021, preceded the Trump Organization’s July 2021 indictment on criminal tax fraud charges for helping executives avoid taxes on company-paid perks.
"I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too," Biden tweeted, using his predecessor's all-caps style.
Donald Trump shares bizarre video teasing ‘major announcement’ on Truth Social
The former president said he would be making a major announcement Thursday, and critics ridiculed him when it turned out to be an NFT sale.