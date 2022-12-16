Trump’s Comical Collectible Cards

The Wall Street Journal

WASHINGTON—Centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to register as an independent has dealt Democrats an election wild-card headed into the 2024 contests, with the party already facing an unfavorable map as it tries to hang onto its narrow majority. Arizona is viewed as one of the key contests in the next cycle, when the Democratic caucus is expected to defend 23 seats, compared with 11 for Republicans. Ms. Sinema had been seen as facing a difficult primary if she ran again as a Democrat, but becoming an independent removes that hurdle.