Trump coming to Rock Hill before SC Republican primary. Here’s when and how to go

Former President Donald Trump will make an appearance in Rock Hill at Winthrop University on Friday, the day before South Carolina’s presidential primary, his campaign announced.

Trump will speak at 4 p.m. at the Winthrop Coliseum, according to the Trump campaign website and a email release from the campaign. Doors will open at 1 p.m., according to the release.

The event, billed as a “Get Out the Vote Rally,” will be open to the public. The Trump campaign website states that people can register for up to two tickets per cellphone number.

The Republican primary is Feb. 24. Early voting ends Thursday.

Trump faces former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, pastor and businessman Ryan Binkley and businessman David Stuckenburg in the primary.

Trump appeared at Winthrop Coliseum in 2016

The appearance at Winthrop Coliseum will be Trump’s second. In 2016, more than 6,000 people packed the arena for Trump before that year’s Republican presidential primary.

Donald Trump supporters hold up signs of support prior to rally at the Winthrop University Coliseum in Rock Hill, SC on Friday, January 8, 2016. A Winthrop University Poll last month found six out of 10 S.C. voters frustrated with the federal government, while more than a third described themselves as angry. Among Trump supporters, almost half – 47 percent – are angry.

Trump went on to win the South Carolina primary before gaining the Republican party nomination and winning the presidency in November 2016.

Trump is far ahead in polls, including a poll from Winthrop University released earlier this week. The Winthrop poll has Trump leading Haley 65% to 29% among likely Republican primary voters.

A CBS News poll released Monday has Trump up by 35 points with a 65% to 30% lead.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls Saturday gives Trump a 31-point advantage over Haley. The website FiveThirtyEight gives Trump a 63.6% to 31.5% advantage over Haley in South Carolina.

Haley is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Rock Hill at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Magnolia Room, according to her campaign website.