Trump commits new offence which could lead to impeachment in the middle of his own impeachment hearing

It should not, perhaps, be surprising in the extraordinary state of affairs of Trumpworld that in the middle of his impeachment proceedings the president would tweet something which could lead to a further article of impeachment.

The tweet disproves Mr Trump’s claim that he was ignoring the hearings which he had claimed would go nowhere, and attacked using his usual terms against investigations into his conduct – a “worst ever witch-hunt”, “totally fake” and so on.

The tweet showed what was emerging was getting to him and bought an element of drama to the sessions, something they had hitherto been lacking. At the same time the standing ovation from the public gallery for Marie Yovanovitch was a spontaneous moment of popular support for the former US ambassador to Ukraine traduced by the president in the formal proceedings.

The Republicans in the committee could not do much to counter Ms Yovanovitch’s testimony, or respond to the revelation by Adam Schiff, the Democrat chair, of Mr Trump’s tweet while it was taking place, with the observation that it could amount to witness intimidation.

Devin Nunes, the senior Republican, whose worship of the president is such that his hometown newspaper in California described him as a “Trump stooge” could only muster that the former Ambassador’s evidence was “more appropriate for the subcommittee on human resources at the Foreign Affairs Committee”.

Away from these moments there has been criticism that the hearings have lacked the “wow” quality. This is partly because there have simply been so many allegations against Mr Trump – political, financial, sexual – during his presidency that nothing much shocks any longer.

But, in its steady, methodical way, the hearings are laying the basis for the case against Mr Trump, his coterie and their activities in Ukraine.

William Taylor, the acting ambassador to the former Soviet state, has tied Mr Trump to the key issue in the impeachment proceedings. He described a telephone call in which the president pressed Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, for details about the investigation he wanted Ukraine to carry out into the activities of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

This was followed by Mr Sondland’s alleged comment that the president only really cared about Ukraine policy insofar as it would help him in the 2020 election campaign against the senior Biden.

A recurring theme in Mr Taylor’s testimony was that while Mr Trump threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless they started the Biden investigation, Ukrainian soldiers were dying fighting Russian-backed separatists: a powerful and emotive message.

David Holmes, a political counsellor at the Kiev embassy, backed Mr Taylor’s version of the Trump conversation in closed-door testimony obtained by CNN. He also reportedly testified that Mr Sondland’s view was that “Trump did not give a s*** about Ukraine” and only cared about “what benefits the president”.

These are credible witnesses with distinguished service and the Republicans did not attack their character, complaining instead that the testimonies were secondhand accounts of conversations.

Marie Yovanovitch received a standing ovation following her testimony (AP) More

As well as witness intimidation, Mr Trump has handed the Democrats the opportunity of another accusation against him through his defence of his telephone call to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. During it he effectively demanded, in conjunction with other approaches made to the Ukrainians by emissaries like Rudy Giuliani, for the Biden inquiry in return for military aid.