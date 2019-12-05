Trump’s Common Ground, Fed Survey, German Warning: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify or Pocket Cast.

The Federal Reserve and President Donald Trump may be at loggerheads over interest rates, but they have one thing in common right now: the resilient U.S. labor market is helping both be more patientMeanwhile, Fed officials won’t allow the 2020 presidential election to sway their monetary policy decisions and will keep interest rates on hold for the next two years, according to economists surveyed by BloombergGermany got a sharp reminder that its key industries have a long way to go to overcome a slump that’s already lasted more than a year and tipped the economy close to recessionThe global economy is struggling to find its way out of the slow lane, according to the Bloomberg Economics global GDP growth trackerFive weeks since Mario Draghi retired from running the European Central Bank, finding an outright fan of his legacy of negative interest rates has become a lot harderHere’s everything you need to know about Phil Hogan -- the man Europe picked to confront the U.S. on tradeIn what has been the undoing of previous French governments, unions representing everyone from transport workers to lawyers, doctors, teachers and students are going on an indefinite strike, starting ThursdayIndia’s central bank defied expectations for a rate cut, preferring to keep its arsenal dry in case growth in Asia’s third-largest economy struggles to recover strongly in coming monthsFinally, here’s the latest Stephanomics podcast, showing there is more at stake than just Brexit in the U.K. election

