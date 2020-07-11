‘This Was a Mistake’: Not All of Trump World Is Pleased With the President Commuting Roger Stone’s Sentence

Roger Stone, a longtime Trump confidant convicted of lying to Congress about his connection to WikiLeaks and intimidating another witness to do the same, had his sentence commuted by President Trump on Friday—just a few days before he was set to report to jail.

President Trump had raised the possibility of clemency almost immediately after Stone, 67, was convicted last November, often complaining—without evidence—that Stone had been treated poorly by law enforcement or targeted unfairly.

In a statement announcing Stone's clemency, the White House described Stone as “a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency.”

“Mr. Stone, like every American, deserves a fair trial and every opportunity to vindicate himself before the courts. The President does not wish to interfere with his efforts to do so,” the White House wrote. “At this time, however, and particularly in light of the egregious facts and circumstances surrounding his unfair prosecution, arrest, and trial, the President has determined to commute his sentence. Roger Stone has already suffered greatly. He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!”

Grant Smith, a lawyer representing Stone, told The New York Times his client was “incredibly honored that President Trump used his awesome and unique power under the Constitution of the United States for this act of mercy.”

Likewise, many in Trumpworld rejoiced.

Michael Caputo, a close Stone friend and former Trump adviser who now serves as a senior administration official, told The Daily Beast Friday evening, “I still cannot speak to Roger [Stone] due to an unconstitutional court order, but I’ve ordered the lobster.”

Rudy Giuliani, another Trump confidant who’s served as the president’s personal lawyer, told The Daily Beast, “Justice was done. The treatment of Stone and the sentence was purely political. It was a perversion of the system of justice.”

And yet, elsewhere within the president’s inner sanctum, others were less than jubilant.

“This was a mistake,” said a senior White House official who had advised Trump against pardoning or intervening in the Stone matter. “But the president had made clear [for months] that he was going to get involved.”

This official was very much not alone in the West Wing, where various aides had for several months told the president to just stay out of it. Some had personal animus toward Stone, who has his fair share of enemies among the Trump orbit, perhaps most prominently Corey Lewandowski, the president’s former 2016 campaign manager who now works as a senior adviser to Trump 2020.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff was also quick to denounce the move, saying that by granting the commutation, “Trump makes clear that there are two systems of justice in America: one for his criminal friends, and one for everyone else.”

The Biden campaign called the commutation an abuse of power and said Trump had chosen to make the move on a Friday night because he was “hoping to yet again avoid scrutiny as he lays waste to the norms and the values that make our country a shining beacon to the rest of the world.”

The commutation capped a week of mixed fortunes for Stone. He’d taken to begging Trump for a presidential pardon on Instagram after he had a last-ditch appeal denied—and before he was booted off Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday for coordinated inauthentic behavior linked to the Proud Boys far-right organization.

Hours before the presidential clemency, which came after Stone’s final request to postpone his sentencing date was denied, the 67-year-0ld told journalist Howard Fineman the president “knows I was under enormous pressure to turn on him. It would have eased my situation considerably. But I didn’t.”

On Thursday, Stone also told SiriusXM he was hoping for the pardon so he could continue to fight the charges against him in court.

“I would still have to battle it out on appeal, which frankly I want to do, because I want an opportunity to clear my name,” he said.

Stone was convicted last year of several charges, including lying to congressional investigators, witness tampering, and obstructing justice. Prosecutors argued he knowingly lied to House Intelligence Committee investigators about his attempts to learn more about Democratic Party emails hacked by Russia to hurt Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. In an attempt to cover his tracks, Stone then forced another witness to lie about his connections.