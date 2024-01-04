Trump companies got millions from foreign governments, report says

Donald Trump's hotels and other businesses accepted more than $7.8m (£6.1m) from foreign governments during his presidency, according to a new report from Democrats in Congress.

They found that China was responsible for more than $5.5m of those payments, which Mr Trump is accused of accepting in violation of the US constitution.

The report is based on documents released by Mr Trump's former accounting firm after a court battle.

Mr Trump did not immediately comment.

The US constitution bars presidents from accepting gifts or other benefits derived from their position without express permission from Congress.

The former businessman, who made his name as a hotel and property developer, has been dogged by questions about his firms' dealings since he entered the White House in January 2017.

At the time, he placed his sons in charge of the companies' day-to-day operations but maintained ownership of the businesses, which included the Trump International Hotel in Washington, which became a known haunt for lobbyists, foreign delegations and others.

Mr Trump, who is currently campaigning for a second term, faced numerous lawsuits alleging conflicts-of-interest.

In 2021, America's highest court threw out the cases, saying they were moot after he lost the 2020 election.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said the investigation showed Mr Trump "put lining his pockets with cash from foreign governments seeking policy favors over the interests of the American people".

"The report's detailed findings make clear that we don't have the laws in place to deal with a president who is willing to brazenly convert the presidency into a business for self-enrichment and wealth maximization with the collusive participation of foreign state," he wrote in the introduction to the report.

Democrats said their investigation showed that Mr Trump's loyalties were split by the payments, which came from at least 20 governments many of which had sensitive or politically charged matters before the US.

They cite as an example that Mr Trump supported arms sales to Saudi Arabia that were opposed by Congress due to fears the weapons would be used against civilians.

The report also notes he cast doubt on US intelligence assessments that the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had ordered the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

After China, Saudi Arabia and its royal family was the second biggest patron of the Trump businesses, spending more than $600,000 at his properties, according to the report.

Qatar, Kuwait and India rounded out the top five list.

Democrats said that the findings reflect just the first two years of his presidency and only four of his properties, claiming it likely represented just a fraction of the money Mr Trump's businesses made from foreign governments during his time as president.

In 2022, Democrats lost control of Congress and could no longer compel release of documents, cutting short the investigation.

Republican James Comer, who is leading an inquiry into the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, during his father's vice presidency, dismissed the findings.

"It is beyond parody that Democrats continue their obsession with former President Trump," he said in a statement. "Former President Trump has legitimate businesses but the Bidens do not."

Mr Trump's tax records, released in 2022, revealed significant business losses during his presidency and he has scaled back his business.

The Trump Organization sold the Washington hotel to an investment group for $375m in 2022.