Trump and his company being investigated for bank fraud, Manhattan prosecutors suggest

Donald Trump and his company may be the subject of New York prosecutors' deeper inquiry into possible bank fraud, according to new court filings from District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

The office is seeking to dismiss the president's lawsuit that aims to shield him from disclosing his financial records. The district attorney called the lawsuit "baseless" and claimed it "utterly failed" to prove a bad faith argument that was previously made to the court.

Mr Vance's district court filings point to "undisputed" news reports about the president's businesses and his wealth that would justify a legal basis for a subpoena to probe those records.

More follows…