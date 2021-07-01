Trump’s company and chief financial officer indicted by New York grand jury

Former President Donald Trump looks on before speaking during a tour to an unfinished section of the border wall on June 30, 2021 in Pharr, Texas. (Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s company and its chief financial officer have been indicted by a New York grand jury after an investigation into the former president’s business dealings.

The charges facing the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg remain sealed but are expected to be made public on Thursday and are expected to be related to unpaid taxes on fringe benefits enjoyed by executives at the company.

Mr Weisselberg is expected to surrender at the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr, and appear before a state judge later in the day to be arraigned, according to The Washington Post.

The charges are the fist to come down after a two year investigation into Mr Trump’s company by the Manhattan prosecutor, which presented its evidence to the grand jury.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has also opened civil investigations into Mr Trump’s business and has two of her lawyers working with Mr Vance’s criminal probe.

Mr Trump has accused both prosecutors of conducting politically motivated investigations and has denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier this week he branded Mr Vance’s investigators as “rude, nasty, and totally biased” in how they have treated his company’s lawyers and employees.

Mr Trump’s lawyer said on Monday that prosecutors had told him that Mr Trump was not facing any charges in the first wave on indictments, and downplayed the legal threat faced by the one-term president.

On Monday, attorneys for the company reportedly with prosecutors under a last-minute deadline to dissuade them from moving forward with charges against the company, which serves as an umbrella for Mr Trump’s real estate and other business holdings.

In February, the district attorney’s office – working in tandem with the New York Attorney General’s office – obtained years of the former president’s financial documents after a protracted legal battle that reached the US Supreme Court.

Mr Vance’s office has not publicly revealed the scope of potential allegations, but court filings in 2020 revealed that his office argued that previously reported allegations of tax and insurance fraud justified a grand jury probe into the former president and his company.