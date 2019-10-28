Trump compares Chicago to Afghanistan and rips into police chief for snubbing him

President Donald Trump on Monday used a speech to a gathering of international police chiefs to tear into his host city of Chicago, calling its violence worse than Afghanistan's, while also singling out the city’s top cop for snubbing his visit.

“It is embarrassing to us as a nation,” Trump said at an annual gathering of the International Association of Chiefs of Police of Chicago’s crime rate, during his first official trip to the city as president.

“All over the world they're talking about Chicago. Afghanistan is a safe place by comparison,” he said, recycling an attack he's used before to disparage cities. The aside elicited chuckles from the audience.

Trump has railed against Chicago’s high rates of violent crime, even threatening at points to have the federal government intervene in the city.

But on Monday, the president specifically trained his focus on Eddie Johnson, Chicago’s superintendent of police, who boycotted Trump’s appearance at the IACP convention, citing “not just my personal feelings about it, but our core values as a city.” Johnson’s boycott spawned backlash from officers in the city, and prompted the local police union to issue a vote of no confidence in their superintendent.

“There is one person that’s not here today — we’re in Chicago,” Trump said toward the start of his speech Monday.

“I said where is he? I want to talk to him. In fact, more than anyone else, this person should be here because maybe he could learn something,” he continued, pausing for cheers in the audience. “And that's the superintendent of Chicago police Eddie Johnson. He said the values of the people of Chicago are more important than anything President Trump would have to say.”

Trump denounced the snub as a “very insulting statement after all I've done for the police,” beginning to rattle off statistics about gun violence in the city.

He also ripped Chicago's status as a sanctuary city, claiming that Johnson had denied more than 1,000 requests from immigration officials to detain immigrants in Cook County, which includes Chicago.

“Eddie Johnson wants to talk about values?” he asked. “No, people like Johnson put criminals and illegal aliens before the citizens of Chicago and those are his values and frankly, those values to me are a disgrace.”

He went on to call Johnson and other Chicago officials’ support of its sanctuary status as a “betrayal of their oath to the shield and a violation of his duty to serve and to protect the courageous police officers of Chicago,” asserting, to continuing applause from the audience, that Chicago police deserve a leader who “has their backs and knows what he is doing” and “who sides with you, with the people of Chicago.”

But even as he sought to highlight Chicago’s high rates of crime, an unusually localized attack to be delivered to an audience of international law enforcement officials, he applauded a nationwide decline in violent crime, including murders, since he took office, which reversed two consecutive years of an uptick in violent crime, according to FBI data. According to the Chicago Tribune, shootings and violent crime have also decreased in Chicago. But Trump attacked Chicago’s gun laws, often inaccurately held up as the strictest in the nation, casting doubt on their effectiveness.

“That doesn't seem to be working too well, does it? A lot of you people know exactly what I mean,” Trump contended of the city's gun restrictions. “But under Johnson's leadership, they certainly don't protect people.”

Johnson held a news conference Monday afternoon to refute Trump’s attacks, beginning his comments by telling reporters: “Facts matter.”

He acknowledged Trump’s accuracy in hailing a nationwide decrease in violent crime over the last two years. But he contended, contrary to what the president indicated, that Chicago’s crime reductions were a major driver of those figures. “We could’ve easily continued to rise,” Johnson said, asserting that “the national narrative that Chicago is a city on fire is just simply not true.”

Johnson defended his officers, telling reporters that he is “exceptionally proud” of the work his police force has been doing. He also professed his dedication to the city, saying that he'd "poured my heart out" for his hometown. Johnson also shamed the president for Trump's purported lack of faith in his cops, who he vowed would always be willing to stand up for the city of Chicago.