Trump complains about inability to prosecute Schiff, says they 'handle things' differently in Guatemala

Shortly after his scathing impeachment protest letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was publicized Tuesday, President Trump addressed his displeasure with the proceedings in person.

While meeting with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales at the White House, Trump called the House's impeachment proceedings a "total sham" and, as he often does, saved some personal criticism for House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.). Trump accused Schiff of falsely attributing a statement to him and then complained about how "House immunity" protected the congressman from prosecution.

"In Guatemala they handle things...much tougher than that," Trump said with Morales seated beside him.

It's not exactly clear what Trump was implying with the comment — or how much he knows about Guatemala's judicial system — but he certainly thinks Schiff should face some form of punishment.









Trump suggests Adam Schiff should face severe punishment for paraphrasing his Zelensky call during a hearing: "In Guatemala they handle things much tougher than that." pic.twitter.com/bUMrsKJpyv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2019

As for himself? In case you were still wondering, Trump won't be taking any responsibility for the creation of the impeachment saga.









Q: "Do you take any responsibility for the fact that you are about to be impeached?"



President Trump: "No. I don't take any. Zero, to put it mildly." pic.twitter.com/yMwdtzNIuy



— CSPAN (@cspan) December 17, 2019

More stories from theweek.com

Pelosi shakes her head at Trump's 'ridiculous' and 'really sick' impeachment rant

How the fall of Elizabeth Warren has shaken up the 2020 race

Adam Driver reportedly walks out of NPR interview after not wanting to listen to himself in Marriage Story

