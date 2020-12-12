Trump complains Supreme Court displayed 'no wisdom, no courage' in rejecting Texas lawsuit
President Trump is not happy with the Supreme Court after it tossed a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's wins in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
Late Friday night, a few hours after the decision, Trump tweeted that the court "really let us down" and didn't show "wisdom" or "courage."
The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020
He went on to complain specifically about the speed with which the justices dismissed the lawsuit.
....that, after careful study and consideration, think you got “screwed”, something which will hurt them also. Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020
Trump, who appointed three of the nine sitting members of the court, didn't single anyone out by name, but his disappointment was palpable.
More stories from theweek.com
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship
The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress
5 scathing cartoons about Congress' stimulus gridlock