Germany and France have led a global backlash against Donald Trump after he said it was time to recognise Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights.

Iran, Turkey and Russia joined European powers in sharply criticising the US president, while Syria vowed to recover the area using “all available means”.

Mr Trump took many – including the Israeli government – by surprise on Thursday when he tweeted his backing for Israel’s claim over the territory, marking a dramatic shift in policy over the status of an area captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

A German government spokesperson said Berlin “rejected unilateral steps” to redraw national boundaries, adding: “If national borders should be changed it must be done through peaceful means between all those involved.”

Echoing those concerns, the French foreign ministry said it did not recognise the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights and Mr Trump’s statement was “contrary to international law”.

As worldwide condemnation continued to build, an EU spokesperson repeated the bloc’s longstanding policy not to recognise Israel’s sovereignty over the region.

It came as a Syrian foreign ministry source described Mr Trump’s statement as “irresponsible” and said it showed “contempt” for international law.

“The Golan was and will remain Syrian, Arab,” the source said, according to Syrian state media, describing it as a “precious piece of Syrian national land”.

The Palestinian leadership were quick to blast Mr Trump’s decision, saying it undermined the chance for peace in the region.

Palestinian spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said any action take on the decision would mark a “a violation of the UN resolutions, have no value whatsoever and would remain mere ink on paper”.

Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Palestinian Liberation Executive Committee, meanwhile called it an “assault on international law”.

“Now that [Mr Trump] recognised Israel’s theft of Jerusalem and destroyed the chances of peace with Palestine, he’s enabling Israel to steal the Golan Heights and destroy the chances of peace with Syria,” she wrote on Twitter. ”How exactly does that serve Israel’s security and regional stability?”

Meanwhile Fatah, the Palestinian group which dominates the Palestinian Authority, accused Mr Trump of supporting colonialism and slavery and said his statement would not change the fact “[the Golan] is an occupied territory”.







According to newspaper Haaretz, leaders of the Arab Druze minority, who are largely based in the Golan Heights, condemned the announcement, saying it was “a delusional declaration of a delusional man”.

“The decision changes nothing in terms of the status of the Golan according to international law or for the Druze residents and was clearly meant to help prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu politically,” the statement, as quoted by the paper, read.

There was similar dismay in Gaza. Hamas the militant group which runs the Strip said Mr Trump’s announcement reflected American’s willingness to generally support Israeli occupation and it “would not serve security and stability in the region”.

Israeli soldiers stand guard at the Quneitra crossing in the Golan Heights

Turkey said the statement brought the region to the edge of a new crisis, and Russia said a change in the status of the Golan Heights would be a direct violation of UN resolutions.