Trump condemns killing of Mormon family in Mexico, offers help to fight drug cartels

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Tuesday condemned the ambush killings of an American family in Mexcio, and offered to help the country "wage war" on the kinds of drugs cartels accused in the attack.

"A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing," Trump tweeted.

At least ten members of a Mormon family were killed, and about a dozen remain missing, after an attack that relatives believe may have been a case of mistaken identity by rival drug cartels.

Trump, who in the past has attacked Mexico over drug running and immigration policies, said the U.S. "stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively."

....monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made battling drug violence a big issue, Trump said, "but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!"

Mexico killing: At least 10 members of Mormon family brutally killed in Mexico; about a dozen still missing

In a separate tweet, Trump said: "This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president!"

Other U.S. lawmakers also expressed condolences.

"Ann and I are heartbroken for the victims of the horrific attacks in Mexico," tweeted U.S. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, "Our prayers are with their families who have suffered such an unspeakable tragedy. The U.S. must work with Mexican officials to hold accountable those responsible for this senseless violence."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump condemns killing of Mormon family in Mexico, blames drug cartels