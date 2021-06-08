Trump congratulates Nigeria, which he once called a 's---hole' country, for shutting down Twitter

Trump congratulates Nigeria, which he once called a 's---hole' country, for shutting down Twitter
John Haltiwanger
·2 min read
Donald Trump on phone
President Donald Trump. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Trump congratulated Nigeria for suspending Twitter and suggested more countries ban the platform.

  • Repressive governments like Iran and China already censor Twitter and other social media sites.

  • Trump once referred to African nations as "s---hole" countries while in the White House, according to WaPo.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday congratulated Nigeria for blocking Twitter. Trump once referred to African nations, of which Nigeria is one, as "s---hole" countries.

"Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President. More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech - all voices should be heard," Trump said in a statement.

"In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold. Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President," Trump added. "But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?"

Repressive governments around the world already ban social media platforms like Twitter, including Iran, North Korea, and China. Nigeria's government indefinitely suspended the platform on Friday after Twitter deleted a tweet from Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari that violated its policies on "abusive behavior." Buhari's tweet threatened secessionists in the southeast of the African country.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter after the deadly Capitol insurrection in early January, which he egged on both on and off Twitter, saying at one point: "These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!"

He repeatedly used the platform to spread lies about the 2020 election, including baseless claims of mass voter fraud and the false notion that the election was "stolen." Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election and erroneous statements about the result were central causes of the violence at the Capitol on January 6.

The former president was also indefinitely suspended from Facebook after the Capitol attack. Last Friday, the social media giant said his suspension would last for at least another two years.

Trump recently started a blog as a means of communicating directly with his supporters in light of the social media bans, but it struggled to generate engagement and he shut it down less than a month after it was launched.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Pennsylvania man posing as Trump family members dupes backers out of money, feds say

    Former President Trump retweeted an article based on one of the man’s fake accounts.

  • London police officer pleads guilty in attack on Sarah Everard

    London Metropolitan Police Officer Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping and rape for the attack on Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who was found dead in March, sparking widespread protests. CBSN's Tom Hanson has more.

  • Parson replaces Missouri judge who ruled against state on abortion clinic license

    The administrative law judge played a central role in keeping the state’s last abortion clinic open.

  • Arizona Senate president says in emails Trump called to thank her for 'audit'

    Arizona Senate President Karen Fann discussed the so-called "audit" of Maricopa County ballots with former President Donald Trump, who thanked her for pursuing it, according to emails released to left-leaning government watchdog group American Oversight after a Freedom of Information Act request. The emails released on Friday, many of which were written on Fann's smartphone, span from late November to mid-May. In them, the Republican describes the post-election review as a way to ensure voters' confidence in the election process, despite the fact that a hand recount and two independent reviews in Maricopa County showed no evidence of widespread irregularities or fraud. Fann also attempted to appeal to constituents in the emails from across the political spectrum, whether they agreed with the audit or not.

  • Trump praises Nigeria for banning Twitter

    Trump praises Nigeria for banning Twitter

  • Apple workers want flexibility, Nigeria bans Twitter

    In today's top stories, workers at Apple respond negatively to CEO's statements, Nigeria bans Twitter and Disney's Cruella has been greenlit for a sequel.

  • Netanyahu will look to Trump and Republicans as routes back to power in Israel, experts say

    Netanyahu is poised to be ousted as Israel's prime minister, and experts say he'll look to the US for a path to his political revival.

  • Nigeria orders broadcasting media to disregard Twitter as news source

    Nigeria's broadcast regulator, the National Broadcasting Commission, has ordered all broadcasting stations in the country to suspend their use of Twitter. The directive was issued Monday morning, and the broadcasting stations include TV and radio platforms in the country. "In compliance to the above directive, broadcasting stations are hereby advised to de-install Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for news and programmes presentation especially phone-in," an excerpt of the statement read.

  • Alyssa Milano ‘considering’ running for Congress

    Alyssa Milano may be hoping to charm voters. The former “Charmed” star, 48, told The Hill’s "In The Know" blog Tuesday that she’s “considering” running for Congress in 2024. “I’m looking at California’s 4th District to potentially run against (Republican Rep. Tom) McClintock,” the New York City-born actress and activist said. Milano told "In The Know" that she divides her time in The Golden ...

  • Eddie Hearn reacts to Jake Paul saying Canelo can’t sell PPVs.

    Matchroom's Eddie Hearn has a strong reaction claiming Canelo Alvarez would never be involved in a Youtube Fight.

  • Hawley delays confirmation of Biden nominee after she promoted ‘Antiracist’ author

    ‘Do you think the election of Donald Trump is an example of ‘racist progress’ in this country?’ Hawley asked Ahuja at her confirmation hearing.

  • U.S. to work with allies to secure electric vehicle metals

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States must work with allies to secure the minerals needed for electric vehicle batteries and process them domestically in light of environmental and other competing interests, the White House said on Tuesday. The strategy, first reported by Reuters in late May, will include new funding to expand international investments in electric vehicles (EV) metal projects through the U.S. Development Finance Corporation, as well as new efforts to boost supply from recycling batteries. The U.S. has been working to secure minerals from allied countries, including Canada and Finland.

  • Trump's surgeon general criticizes alcohol-related vaccine incentives

    Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general under former President Trump, criticized states who are offering lottery tickets, beer and donuts as prizes for getting the coronavirus vaccine.Why it matters: Adams said he was "uncomfortable" with the "public health trade offs" involved with certain kinds of vaccine incentives, pointing to a report put out by the current surgeon general warning about the health effects of alcohol consumption. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights w

  • John Oliver highlights little-known story of Chinese Titanic survivors that is absolutely horrible

    The cruel treatment of the Titanic survivors was just one of many instances of discrimination against Asian Americans on which Oliver shined a light.

  • Trump feared Democrats would replace Biden with Michelle Obama, book claims

    Fear of replacement by Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama caused ex-president to rein in attacks on Biden in the 2020 election The Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender writes that Trump interrupted a White House meeting to ask: ‘How am I losing in the polls to a mental retard?’ Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP Donald Trump called Joe Biden a “mental retard” during the 2020 election, a new book says, but was reluctant to attack him too strongly for fear the Democrats would replace him with Hillary

  • See the Glamorous Place Puppies Stay at Vanderpump Dogs Like Never Before

    Lisa Vanderpump has crystal chandeliers and gorgeous pink decor in her home and in her restaurants. So perhaps it's no surprise that the Vanderpump Rules boss gave the same glamorous treatment to her (literal) pet project, Vanderpump Dogs. The West Hollywood dog rescue center will be the focus of Lisa's new series Vanderpump Dogs, which streams exclusively on Peacock on June 9. And in the video above, the center's director of marketing, Summer Loftis, offers a peek around the stylish space — but

  • US job openings surge to record 9.3 million in April

    The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. economy generated 559,000 new jobs in May and that the unemployment rate dipped to 5.8% from 6.1% in April. The hiring figures would ordinarily be viewed as exceptional.

  • Gay marriage is the left's biggest culture war victory

    Gay marriage is the left's biggest culture war victory

  • Khloé Kardashian Celebrates 'Brother for Life' Kanye West on His 44th Birthday

    Kris Jenner also posted a tribute to celebrate Kanye West's birthday

  • Rolling Stone Essentials: 13 of Our Favorite Things to Buy This Month

    From a desk chair/spin bike hybrid to new Amazon earbuds and a laptop you'll flip for (literally) here's what we bought and used this month