Trump says Senate unlikely to approve wall funds; shutdown looms

By Ginger Gibson, Steve Holland and Susan Heavey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump conceded on Friday there was a good chance the Senate would not approve his demand for $5 billion toward funding his border wall project and that there probably would be a government shutdown beginning at midnight.

Before meeting with Senate Republicans at the White House, Trump had written on Twitter that "Democrats now own the shutdown," despite having said last week that he would be "proud" to shut down the government over the issue of border security and "I'll be the one to shut it down."

"If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time," he said in a tweet.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer refused to take the blame.

"President Trump, you own the shutdown," he said on the Senate floor. "You said so in your own words."

Republican Senators Bob Corker and Richard Shelby said negotiations were under way to see if a compromise funding bill could be shaped.

A senior Senate Republican aide said there was hope that Democrats and Republicans could find a “sweet spot” in a temporary spending bill that would provide more money for border security than was in the bill the Senate passed earlier this week - but not the $5 billion for a wall that the House approved.

Republican Senators Lamar Alexander and Marco Rubio expressed frustration with what they said was a shifting position by the White House. Rubio said that earlier in the week the Republicans had supported the funding bill without wall money because Vice President Mike Pence had told them the White House was open to such a proposal.

"REASONABLE PATH"

"We had a reasonable path and there was every indication from the president that he would sign it," Alexander said.

Trump had summoned Senate Republicans to the White House on Friday morning to push for his wall funding before they took up procedural votes on whether to consider a bill passed by the House of Representatives granting $5 billion for the wall. But afterward he said there was a good chance the bill would not clear the Senate and that a shutdown was likely.

The procedural vote had the potential to be a drawn-out affair as many senators who had left Washington to start their Christmas break, thinking the temporary funding issue was settled, were trickling back to work.

Schumer, speaking on the Senate floor, chastised Trump and told him to abandon his shutdown strategy.

"You're not getting the wall today, next week or on January third when Democrats take control of the House," he said.

Earlier in the week the Senate, where Republicans have a 51-49 majority, passed a short-term government funding bill that included no money for the wall. On Friday Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged his members to vote for a bill that was approved by the House on Thursday to give Trump $5 billion toward building the wall on the Mexican border - one of the major themes of his presidency.

In a series of early-morning tweets on Friday, Trump called on McConnell to use the "nuclear option" to force a Senate vote on legislation with a simple majority, rather than the standard "supermajority" of 60 votes. But there was not enough support among Republican senators to do so.

The threat of a U.S. government shutdown, which would leave thousands of federal workers idled at Christmas, continued to fuel investor anxieties on Friday over the trajectory of global economic growth as world stocks extended a steep sell-off.

TENSE TIMES

The showdown added to tensions in Washington as lawmakers also grappled with Trump's sudden move to pull troops from Syria, which prompted Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to resign and furthered concerns over the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election that Trump won.

Three-quarters of government programs are fully funded through the end of the federal fiscal year next Sept. 30, including those in the Defense Department, Labor Department and Health and Human Services.

But funding for other agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department and the Agriculture Department, was set to expire at midnight on Friday.

If the House measure is put to a vote in the Senate, Democrats have pledged to deny it passage. It remained unclear what would happen if the House measure fails there.