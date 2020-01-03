Trump has considered killing Iran’s Soleimani since last summer, sources say

Last summer, as Iranian forces shot down an American drone, taunted oil tankers in the Gulf and threatened U.S. personnel in Iraq, President Donald Trump was presented with a series of options to respond.

It was at this time that administration officials first began considering killing Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani, according to three sources familiar with the deliberations.

The consequences of Soleimani’s targeted killing on Thursday night from a U.S. drone strike on his car near the Baghdad airport remain precarious. But Middle East diplomats, defense officials and presidential advisers said the potential fallout was discussed and considered within the administration over an extended period.

One defense official said that Soleimani, who led the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was a person of interest for months, as it became clearer he was behind the escalating attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities. One diplomat with a U.S. ally in the region said that Soleimani was discussed as a U.S. target since the summer.

“Soleimani has been under consideration as a target for many years – the question is when it reached the president’s desk,” said one source who frequently consults with the National Security Council. “My understanding is that it was made many months ago.”

Despite bipartisan praise for the elimination of Soleimani, Trump is facing increased criticism in Washington that the aftermath of the assassination could escalate out of control – and that he approved the strike without a clear strategy. Trump approved the deployment of thousands of additional U.S. troops to the region on Friday.

“What this administration has done from Day One is ratchet up pressure on Iran without a larger strategy,” Sen. Chris Van Val Hollen, D-Md., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told McClatchy. “They can’t tell you today what their real endgame is. So that has brought us to the brink of war.”

“The question is, why did the administration choose this moment, why this administration made the decision to remove [Soleimani] from the battlefield when other administrations of both parties decided that would escalate the risks, not decrease them,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who received a briefing on the attacks on Friday, told reporters on Capitol Hill. “I have yet to get an adequate answer to that question.”

A defense official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said Soleimani was responsible for the roadside bombs that caused the deaths of at least 400 American service members in Iraq and Syria during military operations there, and the wounding of 2,000 more.

But Soleimani was also considered the chief architect of Iran’s regional strategy, directing IRGC forces to build a land bridge from its Western border to the Mediterranean Sea through Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

That effort has alarmed U.S. officials for years, and has united Israel and Gulf Arab states in a quiet alliance intended to push back against Iranian influence regionwide.

Trump’s withdrawal from an international nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018 reinstated a series of sanctions that have squeezed its government. Since then, the IRGC’s offensive operations in the region have grown more overt.

Yet Trump had not shown any appetite for conflict – up until Thursday.

In June, Trump ordered U.S. warplanes to stand down with minutes to spare from a strike on Iran itself, in response to its downing of a U.S. drone. In September, a sophisticated Iranian attack on a critical Saudi oil facility in Abqaiq went without a response.

“We’re certainly aware of the potential of an Iranian response and we are well postured to defend U.S. forces,” a second defense official said in reaction to Thursday’s strike.

One State Department official said that the message of Trump’s action should be clear: The days in which Iran can act without consequence are over.

“The president’s direction came because of the recent threats we’ve experienced in Iraq, in particular in the last couple of months,” a senior defense official said. “Soleimani arrived at a target of opportunity. He arrived at the airport and we had an opportunity, and based on the president’s direction we took it.”